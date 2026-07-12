Unicorns seal playoffs spot as Allen, Hassan knock Orcas out
Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York and Washington Freedom have also qualified for the playoffs
San Francisco Unicorns194 for 4 (Allen 65, Short 43) beat Seattle Orcas 190 for 7 (Breetzke 55, Stoinis 49, Bartlett 2-26)
San Francisco Unicorns ended their league campaign at the top of the table with a six-wicket win over Seattle Orcas in Dallas, chasing down 191 with an over to spare. The result also confirmed the four playoffs teams, with Unicorns joined by Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York and Washington Freedom, while Orcas were eliminated.
Orcas recovered from a chaotic start, slipping to 34 for 3 inside four overs, through Matthew Breetzke's 55 off 29 and Marcus Stoinis' 49 off 35. Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 36 as the trio lifted Orcas to a competitive 190 for 7, although Unicorns' bowlers kept striking at key moments. Xavier Bartlett picked up two wickets, while Peter Siddle, Matthew Short and Brody Couch claimed one each.
Unicorns' chase was powered by Finn Allen, whose 65 off 31 laid the foundation with six sixes and three fours. Short contributed 43, while Sanjay Krishnamurthi's 26 kept the innings on track despite Unicorns losing regular wickets. Orcas' bowlers were unable to build sustained pressure as the asking rate remained under control.
With Unicorns needing 36 from the final three overs, Hassan Khan finished the job in emphatic fashion, with an unbeaten 36 off just ten balls, featuring four sixes.
With six wins from ten matches, Unicorns are on 12 points. Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York and Washington Freedom are on 10 each and will be playing their last league games on Sunday.