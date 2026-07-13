Gous and Ravindra lead Washington Freedom's charge

Washington Freedom 190 for 5 (Gous 96, Ravindra 60, Boult 2-33) beat MI New York 187 for 8 (Pooran 86, Netravalkar 2-29, Dwarshuis 2-29) by five wickets

With both teams having already qualified for playoffs, Freedom sent MINY for a bat. They lost openers Quinton de Kock and Monank Patel inside the powerplay to Saurabh Netravalkar and Glenn Maxwell, respectively but captain Nicholas Pooran settled the innings. With Kunwarjeet Singh for company, Pooran raced to a half-century off 31 balls, by going 4, 4, 0, 6, 6 against Mitchell Owen.

Nicholas Pooran struck 86 off 44 balls to take MI New York to 187 for 8 • MLC

Pooran added 90 off 50 balls for the third wicket with Kunwarjeet but aside from that, there was little of note in MINY's innings. Pooran recorded 86 off 44, falling at the start of the 16th over, lbw to Netravalkar. MINY collapsed thereon, managing just 37 runs in the last five overs to finish with 187 for 8. Netravalkar picked up 2 for 29 and so did Ben Dwarshuis in their four overs each.

Freedom got their chase off on the wrong foot. Owen was sent back by Shakib Al Hasan in the second over, while Trent Boult accounted for Steven Smith in the third as Freedom slipped to 13 for 2 in 2.2 overs. But Ravindra and Gous hardly gave MINY another chance, adding 116 runs in 68 balls for the third wicket. Ravindra struck five fours and two sixes during his 60, while Gous hammered four fours and eight sixes in his 54-ball 96.