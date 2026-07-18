Refreshed Knight Riders face usual suspects Freedom in MLC final

Big Picture: Familiar territory for WF, unfamiliar one for LAKR

Football has struck gold in the land of the free, with the FIFA World Cup turning out to be a grand success. According to FIFA , the USA has recorded the highest combined attendance for any football World Cup host nation. The fourth season of the MLC got underway against this backdrop and has been played in front of largely empty stands in the USA.

Freedom captain Steven Smith said he was tired after playing back-to-back knockout games and his side will now have to contend with playing three playoff fixtures in a space of four days, but being in the final is familiar territory for them. Freedom have made the final three times in four seasons, since the inception of the league in 2023, including winning the title in 2024 under Smith and Ricky Ponting.

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, the allrounders who make Knight Riders tick across leagues • BCCI

As for Los Angeles Knight Riders , they have never been on this stage before. In fact, they have qualified for the playoffs for the first time this season, but they do have the advantage of coming into the title bout on the back of four-day break after edging Unicorns in Qualifier 1

Knight Riders continue to bank on their West Indies core across leagues and this time at the MLC, the big boys have come together powerfully. After his stint as a backroom member at KKR in the IPL, Andre Russell has hit the ground running, especially with the ball, handcuffing batters with his around-the-wicket angle at the death. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season, with 18 strikes in ten games. Captain Jason Holder and their ace spinner Sunil Narine have also contributed handsomely with the ball.

Narine has even fronted up to open the bowling, something that he rarely does in the IPL. His economy rate of 4.89 is by far the best among all bowlers in an MLC season (for a minimum of ten innings) in the league. Holder has marshalled his troops brilliantly while Rovman Powell has also played his part with his explosive ball-striking.

Freedom also have overseas stars in the form of Smith, Mitch Owen and Glenn Maxwell, but it's their local USA players who have peaked at the crunch. After rattling off scores of 96, 132 and 73 in his previous three matches, Andries Gous become the first USA player to rack up 500 runs in an MLC season while Saurabh Netravalkar nailed one yorker after another in the Challenger at a venue whose tiny boundaries offer no margin for error.

Freedom know how to win a title, but you wouldn't want to bet against LAKR.

Form guide

Los Angeles Knight Riders WWWWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Washington Freedom WWWWL

In the spotlight: Sunil Narine and Mitch Owen

Sunil Narine turned 38 this May, but still has it. He has been un-hittable across phases and across the three venues - Dallas, Pomona and Oakland. The last time he met Freedom, turned 38 this May, but still has it. He has been un-hittable across phases and across the three venues - Dallas, Pomona and Oakland. The last time he met Freedom, in Dallas , he came away with the Player-of-the-Match award for spectacular figures of 4-0-14-1 in a game where 192 played 174. Beware of Narine, Freedom.

Mitch Owen has emerged as a star for Freedom and is on the books of T20 teams around the world, but he doesn't have a great record against Narine though the sample size is fairly small. He has fallen to Narine twice in seven balls for just eight runs in two T20 innings. Can he find a way past the spin king in the final? has emerged as a star for Freedom and is on the books of T20 teams around the world, but he doesn't have a great record against Narine though the sample size is fairly small. He has fallen to Narine twice in seven balls for just eight runs in two T20 innings. Can he find a way past the spin king in the final?

Mitchell Owen has lit up the MLC after warming the bench in the IPL • MLC

Team news: No Jansen for Freedom

There's no reason for both teams to tweak their XIs unless there is last-minute injury or illness. Marco Jansen is unlikely to feature in the MLC final after having returned home for the CSA awards.

LAKR (probable) 1 Colin Munro, 2 Andre Fletcher, 3 Matthew Tromp, 4 Andre Russell, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Saif Badar, 7 Jason Holder (capt), 8 Jahmar Hamilton (wk), 9 Sunil Narine, 10 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 11 Carmi le Roux

WF (probable): 1 Steven Smith (capt), 2 Mitch Owen, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Andries Gous (wk), 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Nikhil Chaudhary, 7 Ben Dwarshuis, 8 Obus Pienaar, 9 Ian Holland, 10 Asif Mehmood, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar

Pitch and conditions: Small boundaries, big runs on offer

Two days out of the final, Netravalkar suggested that a fresh pitch will be used, but this one is expected to favour the batters as well. The square boundaries (55m and 59m) are significantly shorter than the ones on the straight (66m) and through midwicket (67m). Considering the final begins early at 4.30pm local time, dew might not play a massive role like it did during the Eliminators.

Stats and trivia: Russell, Narine eye another title