Tromp, Fletcher and Russell lift LAKR to No. 3

Fletcher was the first to reach his half-century, off 35 balls, before Ben Dwashuis broke the 90-run stand by having Fletcher caught by Steven Smith at long-off. Tromp got to his fifty three balls later, but also fell in the same over when he found Mitchell Owen at deep cover. Regular wickets kept LAKR in check, but Saif Badar (24 off 12 balls) and Jahmar Hamilton (22* from 12) helped LAKR thump 41 runs in the last three overs to propel them to 192.