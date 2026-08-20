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Sinhalese vs Badureliya, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score

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Playing XI
Match details
GroundP Sara Oval, Colombo
TossBadureliya Sports Club, elected to field first
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days20 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
Sri Lanka
Sanjeewa Fernando
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Rajith Massalage
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy