Sinhalese vs Badureliya, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score
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Playing XI
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Match details
GroundP Sara Oval, Colombo
TossBadureliya Sports Club, elected to field first
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days20 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee