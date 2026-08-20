Match details

Toss Badureliya Sports Club, elected to field first

Series Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Season 2026

Hours of play (local time) 9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55

Match days 20 August 2026 - day (20-over match)

Reserve Umpire Rajith Massalage