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Police SC vs Kurunegala, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
PSC Win & Bat
KYCC Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bowl
KYCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
2
Police Sports ClubPolice Sports Club
110021.471
7
Kurunegala Youth Cricket ClubKurunegala Youth Cricket Club
20200-1.675
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
HMCB Jayathilake
8 M169 Runs21.13 Avg135.2 SR
D Induwara
8 M95 Runs15.83 Avg76 SR
G Weerasinghe
10 M91 Runs11.38 Avg86.66 SR
Lakvin Abeysinghe
7 M80 Runs13.33 Avg101.26 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
WACP Wijelath
6 M10 Wkts8.1 Econ12.6 SR
MTH Madhushanka
1 M5 Wkts6 Econ3.8 SR
Vathila Udara
3 M5 Wkts4.1 Econ12 SR
G Weerasinghe
5 M4 Wkts11.6 Econ15 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
PSC
KYCC
Match details
GroundP Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days20 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Rajith Massalage
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Sanjeewa Fernando
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy