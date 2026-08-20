Police SC vs Kurunegala, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
PSC Win & Bat
KYCC Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bowl
KYCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group A
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|2
Police Sports Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.471
|7
Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.675
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
8 M•169 Runs•21.13 Avg•135.2 SR
8 M•95 Runs•15.83 Avg•76 SR
KYCC
10 M•91 Runs•11.38 Avg•86.66 SR
KYCC
7 M•80 Runs•13.33 Avg•101.26 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
PSC
6 M•10 Wkts•8.1 Econ•12.6 SR
1 M•5 Wkts•6 Econ•3.8 SR
KYCC
3 M•5 Wkts•4.1 Econ•12 SR
KYCC
5 M•4 Wkts•11.6 Econ•15 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
Match details
GroundP Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days20 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee