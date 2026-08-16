Matches (8)
SL vs IND (1)
CPL (1)
Bangladesh in Australia (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
One-Day Cup (ENG) (2)
IRE vs AFG (1)

Panadura vs Bloomfield, Group B at Maggona, Major Clubs T20, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
PAN Win & Bat
BLOOM Win & Bat
PAN Win & Bowl
BLOOM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
4
Panadura Sports ClubPanadura Sports Club
10100-1.670
5
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic ClubBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
10100-2.450
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
V Lahiru
8 M109 Runs15.57 Avg97.32 SR
BOP Fernando
4 M63 Runs15.75 Avg134.04 SR
J Liyanage
7 M71 Runs10.14 Avg104.41 SR
S Galagoda
1 M63 Runs63 Avg146.51 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
V Lahiru
7 M8 Wkts4.53 Econ12.75 SR
KDA Manoj
9 M7 Wkts9.15 Econ19.85 SR
RS Fernando
4 M8 Wkts8.81 Econ5.87 SR
TN Guruge
5 M5 Wkts6.25 Econ19.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundSurrey Village, Maggona
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days16 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Hemantha Boteju
Sri Lanka
Rasanja Dulsiri
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Shantha Fonseka
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Manoj Mendis