Panadura vs Bloomfield, Group B at Maggona, Major Clubs T20, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
PAN Win & Bat
BLOOM Win & Bat
PAN Win & Bowl
BLOOM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group B
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|4
Panadura Sports Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.670
|5
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.450
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
PAN
8 M•109 Runs•15.57 Avg•97.32 SR
PAN
4 M•63 Runs•15.75 Avg•134.04 SR
BLOOM
7 M•71 Runs•10.14 Avg•104.41 SR
BLOOM
1 M•63 Runs•63 Avg•146.51 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
PAN
7 M•8 Wkts•4.53 Econ•12.75 SR
PAN
9 M•7 Wkts•9.15 Econ•19.85 SR
BLOOM
4 M•8 Wkts•8.81 Econ•5.87 SR
BLOOM
5 M•5 Wkts•6.25 Econ•19.2 SR
Playing XI
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|-
Match details
GroundSurrey Village, Maggona
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days16 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee