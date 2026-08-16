Nugegoda SWC vs Burgher, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
NSWC Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bowl
BRC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group A
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|5
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.942
|6
Burgher Recreation Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.471
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
NSWC
8 M•147 Runs•24.5 Avg•138.67 SR
NSWC
8 M•100 Runs•14.29 Avg•104.16 SR
10 M•152 Runs•25.33 Avg•180.95 SR
BRC
5 M•83 Runs•20.75 Avg•162.74 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
NSWC
6 M•7 Wkts•7.18 Econ•14.57 SR
NSWC
1 M•4 Wkts•8.33 Econ•4.5 SR
8 M•8 Wkts•7.65 Econ•17.25 SR
BRC
6 M•5 Wkts•6.78 Econ•20 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Playing XI
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
Match details
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days16 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee