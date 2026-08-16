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Nugegoda SWC vs Burgher, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
NSWC Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bowl
BRC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
5

Abdul Hakam needs 5 wicket(s) to become the highest wicket-taker for NSWC in T20s

Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
5
Nugegoda Sports Welfare ClubNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
10100-0.942
6
Burgher Recreation ClubBurgher Recreation Club
10100-1.471
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
AK Perera
8 M147 Runs24.5 Avg138.67 SR
Pulindu Perera
8 M100 Runs14.29 Avg104.16 SR
M Subasingha
10 M152 Runs25.33 Avg180.95 SR
KI Fernando
5 M83 Runs20.75 Avg162.74 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
Abdul Hakam
6 M7 Wkts7.18 Econ14.57 SR
S Ashan
1 M4 Wkts8.33 Econ4.5 SR
M Subasingha
8 M8 Wkts7.65 Econ17.25 SR
M Shiraz
6 M5 Wkts6.78 Econ20 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundPolice Park Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days16 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Sri Lanka
Keerthi Bandara
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Deepal Gunawardene
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ravi Punchihewa