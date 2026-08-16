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Kurunegala vs Moors, Group A at Maggona, Major Clubs T20, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
KYCC Win & Bat
MOORS Win & Bat
KYCC Win & Bowl
MOORS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
6
Kurunegala Youth Cricket ClubKurunegala Youth Cricket Club
10100-2.250
Moors Sports ClubMoors Sports Club
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Recent Performance
Match centre 
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
GroundSurrey Village, Maggona
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days16 August 2026 - day (20-over match)