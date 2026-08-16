Matches (9)
CPL (1)
Bangladesh in Australia (1)
SL vs IND (1)
IRE vs AFG (1)
TNPL (1)
One-Day Cup (ENG) (2)
Women's Hundred (1)
Men's Hundred (1)

Colombo CC vs Tamil Union, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
CCC Win & Bat
Tamil Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bowl
Tamil Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
1
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic ClubTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
110022.250
3
Colombo Cricket ClubColombo Cricket Club
110020.942
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
GroundR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days16 August 2026 - day (20-over match)