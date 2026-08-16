Colombo CC vs Tamil Union, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
CCC Win & Bat
Tamil Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bowl
Tamil Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group A
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|1
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.250
|3
Colombo Cricket Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.942
Recent Performance
Match centre
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days16 August 2026 - day (20-over match)