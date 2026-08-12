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Colombo CC vs Nugegoda SWC, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
CCC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bowl
NSWC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Colombo Cricket ClubColombo Cricket Club
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Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Nugegoda Sports Welfare ClubNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
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Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
L Croospulle
10 M268 Runs29.78 Avg171.79 SR
D Sigera
4 M93 Runs31 Avg120.77 SR
AK Perera
7 M110 Runs22 Avg148.64 SR
NR Gunasekera
10 M88 Runs11 Avg92.63 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
I Udana
8 M12 Wkts7.99 Econ11.33 SR
I Karannagoda
3 M3 Wkts5 Econ16 SR
Abdul Hakam
5 M4 Wkts8.08 Econ19.5 SR
S Ashan
1 M4 Wkts8.33 Econ4.5 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Playing XI
CCC
NSWC
Isuru Udana 
Allrounder
Dilum Sudeera 
Bowling Allrounder
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Ashen Bandara 
Middle order Batter
Lasith Croospulle 
Opening Batter
Chamindu Wijesinghe 
Allrounder
Ashian Daniel 
Bowler
Pavan Rathnayake (c)
Top order Batter
Sahan Kosala 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Anjala Bandara 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Duvindu Ranatunga 
Bowler
Inuka Karannagoda 
Allrounder
Dulnith Sigera 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
GroundColts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days12 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Asanga Jayasooriya
Sri Lanka
Ranmore Martinesz
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Nilan De Silva
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjith Priyantha