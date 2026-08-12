Colombo CC vs Nugegoda SWC, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
CCC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bowl
NSWC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group A
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Colombo Cricket Club
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Group B
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club
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Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
10 M•268 Runs•29.78 Avg•171.79 SR
CCC
4 M•93 Runs•31 Avg•120.77 SR
NSWC
7 M•110 Runs•22 Avg•148.64 SR
NSWC
10 M•88 Runs•11 Avg•92.63 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
CCC
8 M•12 Wkts•7.99 Econ•11.33 SR
3 M•3 Wkts•5 Econ•16 SR
NSWC
5 M•4 Wkts•8.08 Econ•19.5 SR
NSWC
1 M•4 Wkts•8.33 Econ•4.5 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Playing XI
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days12 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee