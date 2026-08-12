Burgher vs Police SC, Group A at Maggona, Major Clubs T20, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BRC Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bowl
PSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group B
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Burgher Recreation Club
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Police Sports Club
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Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
10 M•166 Runs•33.2 Avg•190.8 SR
BRC
4 M•55 Runs•18.33 Avg•157.14 SR
8 M•63 Runs•9 Avg•72.41 SR
4 M•41 Runs•20.5 Avg•87.23 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
8 M•8 Wkts•7.41 Econ•16.5 SR
BRC
6 M•7 Wkts•6.79 Econ•15.14 SR
PSC
6 M•10 Wkts•8.1 Econ•12.6 SR
3 M•6 Wkts•7 Econ•9 SR
Playing XI
|Bowler
|Bowler
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|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
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|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
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|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
GroundSurrey Village, Maggona
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days12 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee