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Burgher vs Police SC, Group A at Maggona, Major Clubs T20, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
BRC Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bowl
PSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Burgher Recreation ClubBurgher Recreation Club
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Police Sports ClubPolice Sports Club
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Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
M Subasingha
10 M166 Runs33.2 Avg190.8 SR
KI Fernando
4 M55 Runs18.33 Avg157.14 SR
D Induwara
8 M63 Runs9 Avg72.41 SR
D Kappagoda
4 M41 Runs20.5 Avg87.23 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
M Subasingha
8 M8 Wkts7.41 Econ16.5 SR
M Shiraz
6 M7 Wkts6.79 Econ15.14 SR
WACP Wijelath
6 M10 Wkts8.1 Econ12.6 SR
PHS Madushanka
3 M6 Wkts7 Econ9 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundSurrey Village, Maggona
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days12 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Asanka Nanayakkara
Sri Lanka
Ranganath Prasanna
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Rajith Massalage
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Mangala Jayasena