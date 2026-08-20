Burgher vs Colombo CC, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BRC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bowl
CCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group A
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|5
Colombo Cricket Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.178
|6
Burgher Recreation Club
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.346
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
10 M•149 Runs•24.83 Avg•193.5 SR
BRC
6 M•91 Runs•18.2 Avg•151.66 SR
10 M•274 Runs•30.44 Avg•180.26 SR
CCC
6 M•157 Runs•31.4 Avg•118.04 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
8 M•9 Wkts•6.91 Econ•15.33 SR
BRC
6 M•5 Wkts•6.54 Econ•20 SR
CCC
9 M•13 Wkts•8.31 Econ•12 SR
CCC
6 M•6 Wkts•7.61 Econ•18 SR
Playing XI
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days20 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee