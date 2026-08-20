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Burgher vs Colombo CC, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
BRC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bowl
CCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
2

Shiraz is 2 catch(es) away from equalling the record for most catches by a fielder for BRC in T20s

Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
5
Colombo Cricket ClubColombo Cricket Club
21102-0.178
6
Burgher Recreation ClubBurgher Recreation Club
20200-1.346
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
M Subasingha
10 M149 Runs24.83 Avg193.5 SR
KI Fernando
6 M91 Runs18.2 Avg151.66 SR
L Croospulle
10 M274 Runs30.44 Avg180.26 SR
D Sigera
6 M157 Runs31.4 Avg118.04 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
M Subasingha
8 M9 Wkts6.91 Econ15.33 SR
M Shiraz
6 M5 Wkts6.54 Econ20 SR
I Udana
9 M13 Wkts8.31 Econ12 SR
N Thushara
6 M6 Wkts7.61 Econ18 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundNondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days20 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Sri Lanka
Ranganath Prasanna
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Deepal Gunawardene
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Janaka Kumudu