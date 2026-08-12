Bloomfield vs Badureliya, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BLOOM Win & Bat
45%
BSC Win & Bat
36%
BLOOM Win & Bowl
0%
BSC Win & Bowl
18%
Group A
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M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Badureliya Sports Club
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Group B
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
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Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
BLOOM
7 M•63 Runs•10.5 Avg•98.43 SR
BLOOM
6 M•44 Runs•7.33 Avg•93.61 SR
4 M•138 Runs•34.5 Avg•186.48 SR
BSC
4 M•73 Runs•24.33 Avg•121.66 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
BLOOM
4 M•8 Wkts•6.49 Econ•6.12 SR
BLOOM
4 M•5 Wkts•5.86 Econ•16.8 SR
5 M•7 Wkts•5.32 Econ•13.85 SR
3 M•4 Wkts•8.44 Econ•13.5 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
|Batting Allrounder
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|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
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|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
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|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
TossBadureliya Sports Club, elected to field first
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days12 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee