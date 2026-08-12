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Bloomfield vs Badureliya, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
Group B, Colombo (Police), August 12, 2026, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
BLOOM Win & Bat
45%
BSC Win & Bat
36%
BLOOM Win & Bowl
0%
BSC Win & Bowl
18%
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Badureliya Sports ClubBadureliya Sports Club
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Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic ClubBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
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Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
H Amarasinghe
7 M63 Runs10.5 Avg98.43 SR
J Liyanage
6 M44 Runs7.33 Avg93.61 SR
S Prasanna
4 M138 Runs34.5 Avg186.48 SR
R Sanjaya
4 M73 Runs24.33 Avg121.66 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
RS Fernando
4 M8 Wkts6.49 Econ6.12 SR
TN Guruge
4 M5 Wkts5.86 Econ16.8 SR
AAS Silva
5 M7 Wkts5.32 Econ13.85 SR
S Prasanna
3 M4 Wkts8.44 Econ13.5 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
BLOOM
BSC
Ravindu Fernando (c)
Batting Allrounder
Sanuka Galagoda 
Batting Allrounder
Ravindu Rasantha 
Top order Batter
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Chamarindu Nethsara 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hansamana de Silva 
-
Supun Kavinda 
Batting Allrounder
Tharinda Nirmal 
Allrounder
Nisala Abeyrathne 
Bowler
Dulaj Samuditha 
Bowler
Adithya Ranaweera 
-
Hasitha Amarasinghe 
Top order Batter
Mineth Premaratne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Asitha Wanninayake 
Allrounder
Match details
GroundPolice Park Ground, Colombo
TossBadureliya Sports Club, elected to field first
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days12 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chaminda Hathurusingha
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Udawatta
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Jeyapragash