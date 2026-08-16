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Ace Capital vs Colts CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
ACCC Win & Bat
COLT Win & Bat
ACCC Win & Bowl
COLT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
3
Ace Capital Cricket ClubAce Capital Cricket Club
110021.670
6
Colts Cricket ClubColts Cricket Club
10100-2.850
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
MPM Weerasinghe
5 M155 Runs51.67 Avg130.25 SR
W Sahan
9 M75 Runs12.5 Avg120.96 SR
D Lakshan
7 M74 Runs12.33 Avg176.19 SR
S de Mel
3 M56 Runs18.67 Avg143.58 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
W Sahan
8 M12 Wkts6.36 Econ15.33 SR
I Wijesundera
6 M6 Wkts5.78 Econ18 SR
M Lakshan
9 M11 Wkts6.78 Econ14.72 SR
A Dananjaya
6 M11 Wkts7.02 Econ11.18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundPolice Park Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days16 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Deepal Gunawardene
Sri Lanka
Keerthi Bandara
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ravi Punchihewa