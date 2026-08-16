Ace Capital vs Colts CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ACCC Win & Bat
COLT Win & Bat
ACCC Win & Bowl
COLT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group B
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|3
Ace Capital Cricket Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.670
|6
Colts Cricket Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.850
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
5 M•155 Runs•51.67 Avg•130.25 SR
ACCC
9 M•75 Runs•12.5 Avg•120.96 SR
COLT
7 M•74 Runs•12.33 Avg•176.19 SR
COLT
3 M•56 Runs•18.67 Avg•143.58 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
ACCC
8 M•12 Wkts•6.36 Econ•15.33 SR
ACCC
6 M•6 Wkts•5.78 Econ•18 SR
COLT
9 M•11 Wkts•6.78 Econ•14.72 SR
COLT
6 M•11 Wkts•7.02 Econ•11.18 SR
Playing XI
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days16 August 2026 - day (20-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee