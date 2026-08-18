Tamil Union vs Moors, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
Tamil Win & Bat
MOORS Win & Bat
Tamil Win & Bowl
MOORS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group A
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|2
Moors Sports Club
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.250
|4
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.081
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
Tamil
9 M•293 Runs•48.83 Avg•74.36 SR
Tamil
8 M•256 Runs•42.67 Avg•69.18 SR
MOORS
7 M•312 Runs•62.4 Avg•72.05 SR
MOORS
8 M•304 Runs•50.67 Avg•106.66 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
Tamil
9 M•25 Wkts•3.95 Econ•20.64 SR
Tamil
8 M•11 Wkts•4.46 Econ•24.09 SR
MOORS
7 M•16 Wkts•4.57 Econ•17.06 SR
MOORS
7 M•11 Wkts•3.63 Econ•28.36 SR
Playing XI
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
Match details
GroundP Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days18 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee