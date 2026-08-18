Matches (2)
SL vs IND (1)
CPL (1)

Tamil Union vs Moors, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
Tamil Win & Bat
MOORS Win & Bat
Tamil Win & Bowl
MOORS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
2
Moors Sports ClubMoors Sports Club
210131.250
4
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic ClubTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
211020.081
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
M Bhanuka
9 M293 Runs48.83 Avg74.36 SR
S Shanmuganathan
8 M256 Runs42.67 Avg69.18 SR
RTM Mendis
7 M312 Runs62.4 Avg72.05 SR
S Gimhan
8 M304 Runs50.67 Avg106.66 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
V Viyaskanth
9 M25 Wkts3.95 Econ20.64 SR
SMLD Samarakoon
8 M11 Wkts4.46 Econ24.09 SR
H Kenula
7 M16 Wkts4.57 Econ17.06 SR
P Jayawickrama
7 M11 Wkts3.63 Econ28.36 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Tamil
MOORS
Match details
GroundP Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days18 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
Sri Lanka
Rasanja Dulsiri
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Asanga Jayasooriya
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Mangala Jayasena