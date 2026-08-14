Tamil Union vs Ace Capital, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
Tamil Win & Bat
ACCC Win & Bat
Tamil Win & Bowl
ACCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group A
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|3
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.235
|6
Ace Capital Cricket Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.400
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
Tamil
8 M•281 Runs•56.2 Avg•74.73 SR
Tamil
8 M•260 Runs•37.14 Avg•100 SR
ACCC
7 M•270 Runs•38.57 Avg•74.58 SR
ACCC
7 M•172 Runs•28.67 Avg•101.17 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
Tamil
8 M•22 Wkts•3.88 Econ•21.27 SR
Tamil
9 M•12 Wkts•4.45 Econ•41.91 SR
ACCC
5 M•12 Wkts•3.03 Econ•22.41 SR
ACCC
6 M•9 Wkts•4.52 Econ•32.77 SR
Playing XI
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
GroundP Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days14 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee