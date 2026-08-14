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Men's Hundred (1)

Tamil Union vs Ace Capital, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
Tamil Win & Bat
ACCC Win & Bat
Tamil Win & Bowl
ACCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
3
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic ClubTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
110020.235
6
Ace Capital Cricket ClubAce Capital Cricket Club
10100-1.400
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
M Bhanuka
8 M281 Runs56.2 Avg74.73 SR
S Hapuhinna
8 M260 Runs37.14 Avg100 SR
T Rajapakse
7 M270 Runs38.57 Avg74.58 SR
R Silva
7 M172 Runs28.67 Avg101.17 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
V Viyaskanth
8 M22 Wkts3.88 Econ21.27 SR
KTH Ratnayake
9 M12 Wkts4.45 Econ41.91 SR
W Sahan
5 M12 Wkts3.03 Econ22.41 SR
T Mathew
6 M9 Wkts4.52 Econ32.77 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Tamil
ACCC
Minod Bhanuka † (c)
Top order Batter
Sachitha Jayatilake 
Allrounder
Lahiru Samarakoon 
Allrounder
Thanuka Dabare 
Opening Batter
Tharindu Ratnayake 
Bowling Allrounder
Thilan Prashan 
Bowler
Thevindu Senarathne 
Top order Batter
Navod Paranavithana 
Opening Batter
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 
Bowler
Isivara Dissanayake 
Batting Allrounder
Sineth Jayawardena 
Top order Batter
Sithara Hapuhinna 
Wicketkeeper
Vihas Thewmika 
Bowling Allrounder
Sharujan Shanmuganathan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
GroundP Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days14 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chaminda Hathurusingha
Sri Lanka
Ranmore Martinesz
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Deepal Gunawardene
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy