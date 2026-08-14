Sinhalese vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SSC Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bowl
PSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group B
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|1
Sinhalese Sports Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.170
Police Sports Club
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
SSC
10 M•358 Runs•35.8 Avg•93.22 SR
10 M•226 Runs•37.67 Avg•105.6 SR
9 M•210 Runs•26.25 Avg•62.87 SR
6 M•120 Runs•20 Avg•83.33 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
8 M•13 Wkts•3.83 Econ•27.23 SR
6 M•12 Wkts•4.77 Econ•20.33 SR
PSC
7 M•11 Wkts•5.51 Econ•22.36 SR
2 M•3 Wkts•4.57 Econ•14 SR
Playing XI
|Bowler
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days14 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee