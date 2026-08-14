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Men's Hundred (1)

Sinhalese vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
SSC Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bowl
PSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
1
Sinhalese Sports ClubSinhalese Sports Club
110021.170
Police Sports ClubPolice Sports Club
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Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
S Daniel
10 M358 Runs35.8 Avg93.22 SR
MNK Fernando
10 M226 Runs37.67 Avg105.6 SR
D Induwara
9 M210 Runs26.25 Avg62.87 SR
HMCB Jayathilake
6 M120 Runs20 Avg83.33 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
MNK Fernando
8 M13 Wkts3.83 Econ27.23 SR
K Nadeeshan
6 M12 Wkts4.77 Econ20.33 SR
WACP Wijelath
7 M11 Wkts5.51 Econ22.36 SR
D Induwara
2 M3 Wkts4.57 Econ14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundPolice Park Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days14 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Asanka Nanayakkara
Sri Lanka
Rajith Massalage
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Kamal Indrajith
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjith Priyantha