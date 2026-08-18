Sinhalese vs Badureliya, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SSC Win & Bat
BSC Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bowl
BSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group B
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|6
Sinhalese Sports Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.225
|7
Badureliya Sports Club
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.532
Recent Performance
Match centre
Match details
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days18 August 2026 - day (50-over match)