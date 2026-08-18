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Sinhalese vs Badureliya, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
SSC Win & Bat
BSC Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bowl
BSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
6
Sinhalese Sports ClubSinhalese Sports Club
21102-0.225
7
Badureliya Sports ClubBadureliya Sports Club
20200-0.532
Recent Performance
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Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
GroundNondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days18 August 2026 - day (50-over match)