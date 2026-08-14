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Panadura vs Moors, Group A at Panadura, MCLOT, Aug 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
PAN Win & Bat
MOORS Win & Bat
PAN Win & Bowl
MOORS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
1
Panadura Sports ClubPanadura Sports Club
110021.400
2
Moors Sports ClubMoors Sports Club
110021.250
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
GroundPanadura Esplanade
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days14 August 2026 - day (50-over match)