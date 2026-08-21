Matches (16)
CPL (1)
ENG vs PAK (1)
Top End T20 (3)
TNPL (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Nugegoda SWC vs Panadura, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 21 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
NSWC Win & Bat
PAN Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bowl
PAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
4
Panadura Sports ClubPanadura Sports Club
210131.400
6
Nugegoda Sports Welfare ClubNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
20200-0.937
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
Pulindu Perera
6 M249 Runs49.8 Avg103.31 SR
ST Mendis
7 M149 Runs24.83 Avg112.03 SR
BOP Fernando
10 M233 Runs25.89 Avg66.95 SR
Kanchana de Livera
8 M156 Runs22.29 Avg89.14 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
NR Gunasekera
7 M6 Wkts5.2 Econ41.16 SR
Abdul Hakam
5 M5 Wkts7.61 Econ33.6 SR
V Lahiru
6 M10 Wkts4.3 Econ18 SR
Navindu Prabash
1 M3 Wkts3.83 Econ12 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundThurstan College Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days21 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
Sri Lanka
Sanjeewa Fernando
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Deepal Gunawardene
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Jeyapragash