Nugegoda SWC vs Panadura, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 21 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
NSWC Win & Bat
PAN Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bowl
PAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group A
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|4
Panadura Sports Club
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.400
|6
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.937
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
NSWC
6 M•249 Runs•49.8 Avg•103.31 SR
NSWC
7 M•149 Runs•24.83 Avg•112.03 SR
PAN
10 M•233 Runs•25.89 Avg•66.95 SR
8 M•156 Runs•22.29 Avg•89.14 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
NSWC
7 M•6 Wkts•5.2 Econ•41.16 SR
NSWC
5 M•5 Wkts•7.61 Econ•33.6 SR
PAN
6 M•10 Wkts•4.3 Econ•18 SR
PAN
1 M•3 Wkts•3.83 Econ•12 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days21 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee