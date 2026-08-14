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Kurunegala vs Colombo CC, Group A at Kurunegala, MCLOT, Aug 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
KYCC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bat
KYCC Win & Bowl
CCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
4
Kurunegala Youth Cricket ClubKurunegala Youth Cricket Club
10100-0.235
Colombo Cricket ClubColombo Cricket Club
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