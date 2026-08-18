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Colts CC vs Nondescripts, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score

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Group B, Colombo (Colts), August 18, 2026, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Summary
Bet
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
COLT Win & Bat
NCC Win & Bat
COLT Win & Bowl
NCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
3
Nondescripts Cricket ClubNondescripts Cricket Club
211020.092
5
Colts Cricket ClubColts Cricket Club
21102-0.072
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
GroundColts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days18 August 2026 - day (50-over match)