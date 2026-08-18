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CPL (1)

Colombo CC vs Nugegoda SWC, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
CCC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bowl
NSWC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
3
Colombo Cricket ClubColombo Cricket Club
110024.466
6
Nugegoda Sports Welfare ClubNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
10100-1.250
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
GroundColombo Cricket Club Ground
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days18 August 2026 - day (50-over match)