Matches (2)
SL vs IND (1)
CPL (1)

Burgher vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
BRC Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bowl
PSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
1
Police Sports ClubPolice Sports Club
110021.348
2
Burgher Recreation ClubBurgher Recreation Club
110020.640
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
M Subasingha
9 M326 Runs40.75 Avg141.73 SR
Y Rodrigo
7 M110 Runs27.5 Avg59.13 SR
D Induwara
9 M256 Runs32 Avg63.84 SR
HMCB Jayathilake
7 M120 Runs17.14 Avg80 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
M Subasingha
8 M21 Wkts4.1 Econ18.95 SR
M Shiraz
3 M11 Wkts4.69 Econ14.18 SR
WACP Wijelath
8 M13 Wkts5.84 Econ20.76 SR
D Kappagoda
4 M4 Wkts4.52 Econ40.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundPolice Park Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days18 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Nilan De Silva
Sri Lanka
Rohitha Kottahachchi
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Eric Kannangara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Shihabdeen Faumi