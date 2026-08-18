Burgher vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BRC Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bowl
PSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group B
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|1
Police Sports Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.348
|2
Burgher Recreation Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.640
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
9 M•326 Runs•40.75 Avg•141.73 SR
BRC
7 M•110 Runs•27.5 Avg•59.13 SR
9 M•256 Runs•32 Avg•63.84 SR
7 M•120 Runs•17.14 Avg•80 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
8 M•21 Wkts•4.1 Econ•18.95 SR
BRC
3 M•11 Wkts•4.69 Econ•14.18 SR
PSC
8 M•13 Wkts•5.84 Econ•20.76 SR
4 M•4 Wkts•4.52 Econ•40.5 SR
Playing XI
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days18 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee