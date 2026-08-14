Badureliya vs Colts CC, Group B at Maggona, MCLOT, Aug 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BSC Win & Bat
COLT Win & Bat
BSC Win & Bowl
COLT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group B
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|4
Badureliya Sports Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.582
|6
Colts Cricket Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.170
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
8 M•356 Runs•44.5 Avg•66.29 SR
7 M•136 Runs•19.43 Avg•121.42 SR
COLT
10 M•292 Runs•32.44 Avg•102.09 SR
COLT
9 M•177 Runs•22.13 Avg•93.65 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
9 M•14 Wkts•3.29 Econ•31.42 SR
7 M•9 Wkts•4.16 Econ•36.66 SR
COLT
10 M•19 Wkts•3.95 Econ•22.21 SR
COLT
7 M•12 Wkts•4.32 Econ•30 SR
Playing XI
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
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|Allrounder
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|Middle order Batter
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|Opening Batter
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Match details
GroundSurrey Village, Maggona
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days14 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee