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TNPL (4)
One-Day Cup (ENG) (2)
Women's Hundred (1)
Men's Hundred (1)

Badureliya vs Colts CC, Group B at Maggona, MCLOT, Aug 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
BSC Win & Bat
COLT Win & Bat
BSC Win & Bowl
COLT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group B
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
4
Badureliya Sports ClubBadureliya Sports Club
10100-0.582
6
Colts Cricket ClubColts Cricket Club
10100-1.170
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
DD de Soysa
8 M356 Runs44.5 Avg66.29 SR
S Prasanna
7 M136 Runs19.43 Avg121.42 SR
M Lakshan
10 M292 Runs32.44 Avg102.09 SR
D Lakshan
9 M177 Runs22.13 Avg93.65 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
AAS Silva
9 M14 Wkts3.29 Econ31.42 SR
S Prasanna
7 M9 Wkts4.16 Econ36.66 SR
M Lakshan
10 M19 Wkts3.95 Econ22.21 SR
A Dananjaya
7 M12 Wkts4.32 Econ30 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundSurrey Village, Maggona
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days14 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Rasanja Dulsiri
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Sisira Kumara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Mangala Jayasena