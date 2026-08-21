Matches (16)
CPL (1)
ENG vs PAK (1)
Top End T20 (3)
TNPL (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Ace Capital vs Colombo CC, Group A at Moratuwa, MCLOT, Aug 21 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
ACCC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bat
ACCC Win & Bowl
CCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
Group A
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
2
Colombo Cricket ClubColombo Cricket Club
220042.737
3
Ace Capital Cricket ClubAce Capital Cricket Club
321040.082
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
T Rajapakse
9 M336 Runs37.33 Avg76.88 SR
R Silva
9 M244 Runs30.5 Avg102.09 SR
A Bandara
7 M324 Runs108 Avg97.59 SR
S Kosala
9 M242 Runs48.4 Avg144.91 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
T Mathew
8 M16 Wkts4.51 Econ25.93 SR
W Sahan
5 M10 Wkts3.84 Econ28.9 SR
I Karannagoda
8 M11 Wkts4.41 Econ31.27 SR
C Wijesinghe
9 M10 Wkts5.96 Econ33 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
GroundDe Zoysa Stadium, Moratuwa
Tossno toss
Series
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days21 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Asanga Jayasooriya
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Asanka Nanayakkara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy