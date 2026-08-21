Ace Capital vs Colombo CC, Group A at Moratuwa, MCLOT, Aug 21 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ACCC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bat
ACCC Win & Bowl
CCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Group A
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|2
Colombo Cricket Club
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.737
|3
Ace Capital Cricket Club
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.082
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
ACCC
9 M•336 Runs•37.33 Avg•76.88 SR
ACCC
9 M•244 Runs•30.5 Avg•102.09 SR
CCC
7 M•324 Runs•108 Avg•97.59 SR
CCC
9 M•242 Runs•48.4 Avg•144.91 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
ACCC
8 M•16 Wkts•4.51 Econ•25.93 SR
ACCC
5 M•10 Wkts•3.84 Econ•28.9 SR
8 M•11 Wkts•4.41 Econ•31.27 SR
9 M•10 Wkts•5.96 Econ•33 SR
Playing XI
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
Match details
Tossno toss
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days21 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee