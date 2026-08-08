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Gallants vs Jaffna, Final at Colombo, LPL, Aug 08 2026 - Live Cricket Score

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Final (N), Colombo (RPS), August 08, 2026, Lanka Premier League
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Match centre Comms :  Rashad Mahbub •  Ground time: 18:42

Shadow-Shell: "Even with all the drama surrounding the owners, Jaffna is still in the final, for the 5th time in 6 seasons. They're also yet to lose in the final"

6:40 pm The Jaffna Kings have lifted the trophy three times as the Kings and once as the Stallions back in season one. They finished atop the league stage, edged out the Galle Gallants in a high-scoring Qualifier 1, and marched straight into the final. Their batting unit has seen different match-winners step up on different days. Wicketkeeper-opener Kamil Mishara leads their scoring charts and sits fourth overall in the tournament. Their next best is Avishka Fernando, sitting 10th with 212 runs at an average of 26.50. This reliance on the top order highlights that the rest of the lineup needs to step up if they want to bring a fifth title home. Conversely, their bowling attack has been exceptional. Lizaad Williams, Dunith Wellalage, and Dilshan Madushanka occupy the top three spots on the tournament wicket charts with 16, 14, and 14 scalps, respectively. They've also had to block out off-field distractions following an ownership change early in the season; now rebranded as the Anchor Jaffna Kings, they have fought through the noise to reach the summit.

6:30 pm The floodlights are blazing over Khettarama, and the roar from the Premadasa stands is deafening. Weeks of breathless cricket, late-night thrillers, and raw passion all culminate tonight. It is the powerhouse Jaffna Kings taking on the resilient Galle Gallants for the ultimate crown. Grab your tea and snacks, settle in, and follow every ball right here. Hello and welcome to Cricinfo's live coverage of the Lanka Premier League grand finale. In a replay of Qualifier 1, familiar foes meet once again with ultimate glory on the line.

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Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
SB Harper
10 M424 Runs42.4 Avg164.34 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M383 Runs42.56 Avg154.43 SR
K Mishara
9 M370 Runs52.86 Avg170.5 SR
WIA Fernando
10 M212 Runs26.5 Avg149.29 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
E Malinga
9 M14 Wkts9.72 Econ13.35 SR
Akif Javed
10 M14 Wkts10.02 Econ14.92 SR
LB Williams
7 M16 Wkts9.51 Econ9.18 SR
DN Wellalage
9 M14 Wkts7.21 Econ12.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GAG
JK
Akif Javed 
Bowler
Sahan Arachchige 
Batting Allrounder
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Sachindu Colombage 
Bowler
Lasith Croospulle 
Opening Batter
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Sam Harper 
Top order Batter
Dinura Kalupahana 
Allrounder
Chamika Karunaratne 
Bowling Allrounder
Yuri Koththigoda 
Bowler
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Nurul Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Pramod Madushan 
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha 
Bowler
Tharindu Ratnayake 
Bowling Allrounder
Thomas Rogers 
Top order Batter
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 
Bowler
Match details
GroundR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Lanka Premier League
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days8 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Chamara De Zoysa
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Lanka Premier League News
SLC announces selected free entry for India Tests in Galle and Colombo

SLC announces selected free entry for India Tests in Galle and Colombo

Zaheer Khan co-owned Anchor Sports AB acquires Jaffna Kings

Zaheer Khan co-owned Anchor Sports AB acquires Jaffna Kings

Dambulla, Colombo, Jaffna, Galle make late changes as playoffs race heats up

Dambulla, Colombo, Jaffna, Galle make late changes as playoffs race heats up

Sports Commune terminated as Jaffna Kings owners

Sports Commune terminated as Jaffna Kings owners