6:40 pm The Jaffna Kings have lifted the trophy three times as the Kings and once as the Stallions back in season one. They finished atop the league stage, edged out the Galle Gallants in a high-scoring Qualifier 1, and marched straight into the final. Their batting unit has seen different match-winners step up on different days. Wicketkeeper-opener Kamil Mishara leads their scoring charts and sits fourth overall in the tournament. Their next best is Avishka Fernando, sitting 10th with 212 runs at an average of 26.50. This reliance on the top order highlights that the rest of the lineup needs to step up if they want to bring a fifth title home. Conversely, their bowling attack has been exceptional. Lizaad Williams, Dunith Wellalage, and Dilshan Madushanka occupy the top three spots on the tournament wicket charts with 16, 14, and 14 scalps, respectively. They've also had to block out off-field distractions following an ownership change early in the season; now rebranded as the Anchor Jaffna Kings, they have fought through the noise to reach the summit.