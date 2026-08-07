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Kaps vs Gallants, Qualifier 2 at Colombo, LPL, Aug 07 2026 - Live Cricket Score

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Qualifier 2 (N), Colombo (RPS), August 07, 2026, Lanka Premier League
Summary
Bet
Commentary
Stats
Squads
Table
2

James Neesham is 2 catch(es) away from equalling the record for most catches by a fielder for CLK in T20s

Recent Performance
Match centre 

Btw, the 5000th ODI is currently underway between Canada and Scotland in Dundee. What do you think of the format? Do you enjoy it? Could it get better? Does it deserve more? Osman Samiuddin posed these same questions to himself and came up with this answer. Sidharth Monga retraced its steps through history. And Yash Jha took a look at how its records moved from one person/team to another.

Welcome to Cricinfo's coverage of the LPL Qualifier 2 match between Colombo Kaps and Galle Gallants. The winner will go on to face Jaffna Kings in the final tomorrow. So the stakes are pretty high.

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Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
PHKD Mendis
10 M333 Runs37 Avg160.09 SR
BR McDermott
9 M253 Runs28.11 Avg147.95 SR
SB Harper
9 M347 Runs38.56 Avg167.63 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M324 Runs40.5 Avg157.28 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
9 M12 Wkts8.25 Econ18 SR
W Sahan
9 M9 Wkts6.41 Econ19.33 SR
E Malinga
8 M13 Wkts9.7 Econ12.61 SR
Akif Javed
9 M13 Wkts10.21 Econ14.69 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
CLK
GAG
Kamindu Mendis (c)
Allrounder
Ashen Bandara 
Middle order Batter
Kushal Bhurtel 
Opening Batter
Thanuka Dabare 
Opening Batter
Binura Fernando 
Bowler
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Arul Pragasam 
Bowler
Milan Rathnayaka 
Bowler
Wanuja Sahan 
Allrounder
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shahnawaz Dahani 
Bowler
Sharujan Shanmuganathan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Movin Subasingha 
Allrounder
Malsha Tharupathi 
Bowling Allrounder
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Match details
GroundR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Lanka Premier League
Season2026
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days7 August 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chamara De Zoysa
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Hemantha Boteju
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy
Lanka Premier League News
Zaheer Khan co-owned Anchor Sports AB acquires Jaffna Kings

Zaheer Khan co-owned Anchor Sports AB acquires Jaffna Kings

Dambulla, Colombo, Jaffna, Galle make late changes as playoffs race heats up

Dambulla, Colombo, Jaffna, Galle make late changes as playoffs race heats up

Sports Commune terminated as Jaffna Kings owners

Sports Commune terminated as Jaffna Kings owners

Kusal Mendis out of LPL 2026 with hamstring injury

Kusal Mendis out of LPL 2026 with hamstring injury