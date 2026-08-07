Btw, the 5000th ODI is currently underway between Canada and Scotland in Dundee. What do you think of the format? Do you enjoy it? Could it get better? Does it deserve more? Osman Samiuddin posed these same questions to himself and came up with this answer. Sidharth Monga retraced its steps through history. And Yash Jha took a look at how its records moved from one person/team to another.