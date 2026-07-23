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RESULT
2nd Youth Test, Colombo (RPS), July 20 - 23, 2026, India Under-19s tour of Sri Lanka
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
411 & 208/3d
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
(T:472) 148 & 260

IND Under-19 won by 211 runs

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Rohit Yadav four-for spins India to victory

India overcame resistance from Vimath Dinsara and Kavija Gamage to complete a 1-0 series win

Cricinfo staff
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 8:55 AM
India Under-19s celebrate their big win, Sri Lanka Under-19 vs India Under-19, 2nd Youth Test, 4th day, Colombo, July 23, 2026

India Under-19s celebrate their big win  •  SLC

India Under-19s 411 (M Chauhan 150, Ojha 111, Y Chauhan 78, G Mendis 3-102) and 208 for 3 dec (Raichandani 100*, M Chauhan 51*) beat Sri Lanka Under-19s 148 (Sigera 31, Yadav 2-14, Venkata 2-27, Raghavendra 2-28, Hemchudeshan 2-34) and 260 (Wekunagoda 64, Dinsara 64, Yadav 4-49, Venkata 3-27) by 211 runs
A four-wicket haul from Rohit Yadav helped India overcome lower-order resistance from Sri Lanka's batters and win the second Youth Test at the R Premadasa Stadium by 211 runs. With this win, India claimed a 1-0 series victory.
The fourth and final day of the Test began with India needing six wickets to win, and it took them until the 18th over of the morning to break through, as Vimath Dinsara and Kavija Gamage stretched their stubborn fifth-wicket stand to an eventual 40 off 26.3 overs. Legspinner Yadav finally broke the partnership, dismissing Sri Lanka captain Dinsara for 64 off 129 balls.
India didn't have to strive quite as hard to pick off the last five wickets, which fell over the course of the next 23.1 overs. Yadav took three of them, including that of Gamage for 36 off 152 balls - the longest effort of Sri Lanka's innings. As the end neared, Sethmika Seneviratne played his shots, hitting six fours and a six before he was last out for a 49-ball 42.
Rohit YadavVimath DinsaraSri Lanka Under-19s (Young Cricketers)India Under-19s (Young Cricketers)Sri LankaIndiaSL Under-19 vs IND Under-19India Under-19s tour of Sri Lanka

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