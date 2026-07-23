Rohit Yadav four-for spins India to victory

India didn't have to strive quite as hard to pick off the last five wickets, which fell over the course of the next 23.1 overs. Yadav took three of them, including that of Gamage for 36 off 152 balls - the longest effort of Sri Lanka's innings. As the end neared, Sethmika Seneviratne played his shots, hitting six fours and a six before he was last out for a 49-ball 42.