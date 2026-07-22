Raichandani, Venkata leave India on verge of victory

Sri Lanka Under-19 148 (Sigera 31, Ragavendra 2-28, Rohit Yadav 2-14) and 155 for 4 (Wekunagoda 64, Dinsara 55*, Venkata 3-25) trail India Under-19 411 and 208 for 3 dec (Raichandani 100*, Manal 51*, Gamage 2-42) by 317 runs

Sri Lanka began the day eight wickets down in their first innings, and were soon rolled over for 148, adding just 26 runs to their overnight score and conceding a 263-run lead.

India were solid in their start to their second innings before Kavija Gamage removed opener Sagar Virk and No. 3 Aryan Sakpal in consecutive overs.

Raichandani and his skipper Yashbardhan Chauhan then added 62 runs for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by Vigneshwaran Akash.

But that didn't slow India down, as they looked to quickly put on a total beyond the hosts and give themselves time to bowl Sri Lanka out.

Manal Chauhan, who made a patient 150 in the first innings, showed he could shift gears as he raced to 51* off 46, while Raichandani got to his century off 116 deliveries, following which India declared.

Raichandani hit nine fours and a six, while Manal hit seven fours and a six. The two shared an unbeaten stand of 95.

Sri Lanka's hopes of putting up a resistance were damaged as early as the second ball of the fourth innings as Venkata trapped opener Dimantha Mahavithana lbw. He soon sent the other opener, Aveesha Samash, back to the dugout as well.

In his next over, he ended Viran Chamuditha's counterattack, as the Sri Lanka No. 3 fell for 31 off 30.