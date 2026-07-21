Bowlers leave SL U-19 in tatters after Manal and Ojha centuries
Sri Lanka Under-19 were eight down and 289 runs behind after India Under-19's 411
Sri Lanka Under-19 122 for 8 (Sigera 31, Rohit 2-4, Venkata 2-23, Ragavendra 2-28) trail India Under-19 411 (Manal 150, Ojha 111, Yashbardhan 78, Gimhan 3-102) by 289 runs
India Under-19 left Sri Lanka Under-19 in a hole after piling up 411 with the bat and then reducing the hosts to 122 for 8 at stumps on day two of the second Youth Test between the teams. Only three batters got to double figures for Sri Lanka Under-19, who were 289 runs behind India Under-19's total.
Day two began with India Under-19 resuming from their overnight score of 253 for 3, with Kushagra Ojha on 103 and Manal Chauhan on 55. Their 155-run stand ended when Ojha was run-out on 111 in the 72nd over, but Manal carried on. He reached his century with a boundary ten overs later, and got past 150 after losing four more partners at the other end.
Manal was dismissed next ball to become Gimhan Mendis' third wicket, before Vigneshwaran Akash got his second to bowl India Under-19 out.
In reply, Sri Lanka Under-19 collapsed despite a bright start. Dimantha Mahavithana led an attacking stand of 35, but 35 for 0 soon became 114 for 8 as India Under-19 hit back. Pranav Ragavendra struck first, getting Mahavithana's opening partner Aveesha Samash for 9 in the seventh over.
Kavya Paresh Patel then got Mahavithana for 24 next over, and the procession continued as Chigurupati Venkata and Jeganathan Hemchudeshan also got on the board for India Under-19. Legspinner Rohit Yadav also joined the party when he landed twin blows as play neared conclusion on the second evening.
With just two wickets in hand, Sri Lanka Under-19 still need another 140 runs to avoid the follow-on, with India Under-19 on course for a huge first-innings lead.