Ojha century, and Yashbardhan and Manal fifties rescue India Under-19

India Under-19 253 for 3 (Ojha 103*, Yashbardhan 78, Manal 55*, Gimhan 2-42) vs Sri Lanka Under-19

While Ojha was unbeaten on 103, Yashbardhan scored 78. Giving Ojha company was Manal Chauhan , who was 55*, with the pair having so far added 131 for the fourth wicket.

But the day had started when Sri Lanka Under-19's new-ball bowlers Sethmika Seneviratne and Gimhan Mendis removed India Under-19's openers Lakshya Raichandani and Sagar Virk, respectively, without scoring.

After two leg byes in the seventh over, the first runs off the bat for India Under-19 came when Yashbardhan got off the mark in the eighth over. While Ojha was patient at one end, Yashbardhan was scoring much quicker at the other. Yashbardhan reached a run-a-ball fifty in the 21st over, at the end of which Ojha was on 26 off 55 balls.

Yashbardhan kept counterattacking with regular boundaries, before being dismissed by Gimhan to end the 30th over. He contributed 78 in his stand of 122 with Ojha, and his knock, which came off just 89 balls, included 11 fours and two sixes. Manal joined Ojha, and the latter raised his half-century from 101 deliveries in the 42nd over.