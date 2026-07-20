Ojha century, and Yashbardhan and Manal fifties rescue India Under-19
Sri Lanka had reduced the visitors to 0 for 2, before Ojha and Yashbardhan added 122 for the third wicket
India Under-19 253 for 3 (Ojha 103*, Yashbardhan 78, Manal 55*, Gimhan 2-42) vs Sri Lanka Under-19
After Sri Lanka Under-19 opted to bowl in the second Youth Test in Colombo, India Under-19 were 0 for 2 in six overs. But a 122-run third-wicket stand between Kushagra Ojha and captain Yashbardhan Chauhan rescued the visitors from trouble. At stumps on day one, when only 65 overs were possible due to rain and bad light, India Under-19 were 253 for 3.
While Ojha was unbeaten on 103, Yashbardhan scored 78. Giving Ojha company was Manal Chauhan, who was 55*, with the pair having so far added 131 for the fourth wicket.
But the day had started when Sri Lanka Under-19's new-ball bowlers Sethmika Seneviratne and Gimhan Mendis removed India Under-19's openers Lakshya Raichandani and Sagar Virk, respectively, without scoring.
After two leg byes in the seventh over, the first runs off the bat for India Under-19 came when Yashbardhan got off the mark in the eighth over. While Ojha was patient at one end, Yashbardhan was scoring much quicker at the other. Yashbardhan reached a run-a-ball fifty in the 21st over, at the end of which Ojha was on 26 off 55 balls.
Yashbardhan kept counterattacking with regular boundaries, before being dismissed by Gimhan to end the 30th over. He contributed 78 in his stand of 122 with Ojha, and his knock, which came off just 89 balls, included 11 fours and two sixes. Manal joined Ojha, and the latter raised his half-century from 101 deliveries in the 42nd over.
The two batters helped India Under-19 pile up 99 runs off the last 20 overs of the day. Ojha got to his century one over after Manal reached his fifty. Play was then stopped due to bad light, after which it didn't resume.