Sooryavanshi the star as India complete 3-0 sweep

India 192 for 5 (Sooryavanshi 81, Kishan 29, Evans 2-41) beat Zimbabwe 157 for 7 (Burl 54*, Madhevere 28, Mayank 3-29, Thakur 2-45) by 35 runs

Batting first on a slowish surface - the same one as the second T20I - India lost Abhishek Sharma early but Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan added 75 runs off 50 balls for the second wicket. Sooryavanshi fell for 81 but contributions from Shreyas Iyer (27 off 18) and Rinku Singh (25 off 14) took India to an above-par 192 for 5.

In reply, Zimbabwe were never really in the chase. Mayank removed Brian Bennett with the first ball of the match for the second time in the series, while Thakur struck twice in two balls to hurt the hosts in the powerplay. Ryan Burl (54*) and Wessly Madhevere (28) were the only major contributors as Zimbabwe were restricted to 157 for 7. Mayank was once again rapid, picking up 3 for 29, while Thakur returned 2 for 45.

While most things went to plan for India, their shoddy fielding was under the microscope again. They dropped five relatively straightforward catches - three of Thakur's bowling alone - something which has become a theme in recent times.

India were shoddy in the field, dropping five catches • AFP/Getty Images

Another Sooryavanshi special

It was an un-Sooryavanshi innings, as he completed his fifty off 31 balls, the second-slowest of his short T20 career. But on a surface where through-the-line shots weren't easy, Sooryavanshi was ready to bide his time. Abhishek became Blessing Muzarabani's victim for the third straight game, edging a full ball to the wicketkeeper, to end his tour with scores of 1, 8, 2. But Sooryavanshi was up and away.

He began his innings with a fortunate thick outside edge off Sikandar Raza before going over covers in the opening over. Muzarabani, with his height generating the awkward bounce and angle, troubled Sooryavanshi but he still managed to smoke a gigantic pull over deep square leg and a four past deep third off him. Even when Brad Evans and Newman Nyamhuri went full to Sooryavanshi, he got into great positions, opening the face of the bat to steer the ball or generating enough power on his on-the-up punches in the V.

Sooryavanshi did slow down post the powerplay but a 103-metre six off Raza and a pull over deep midwicket off Madhevere helped him move into the 80s. It needed a screamer from Evans, running in from long-off to complete the catch inches off the ground, to send Sooryavanshi back for 81 off 49 balls, which included eight fours and four sixes.

Zimbabwe fight back

Having conceded 78 in the first seven overs, another 200-plus chase was in the offing for Zimbabwe. But the spinners strung a few quiet overs to limit the scoring. Kishan struck a laborious 29 off 26 balls and was undone by a skiddy Raza delivery. Even Iyer found the going tough initially, before he laid into Madhevere, taking him for two consecutive fours in the 15th over. Evans' change of pace got the better of Iyer, and while Rinku struck two fours and a six, India only managed 40 in the last four overs. With the slower balls gripping, Evans picked up 2 for 41 but a chase of 193 was always going to be a stretch for the hosts.

Yash Thakur takes a one-handed return catch to send back Sikandar Raza • AFP/Getty Images

Mayank, Thakur show the value of pace

It was deja-vu for Bennett as Mayank steamed in first ball of the chase with a 147kph thunderbolt and caught his outside edge with an outswinger. The only difference between his dismissal in this game and the first was the position where he was caught. His thick outside edge hurried to the left of Sooryavanshi at first slip, who took a smart catch.

Mayank was nigh unplayable, his pace hurrying both Ben Curran and Dion Myers. Thakur reaped the benefits at the other end, first with Myers shovelling a length ball meekly to mid-off before the bowler took a spectacular catch, leaping to his left in his follow-through to take out Raza for a golden duck. Ravi Bishnoi's opening over - and the last of the powerplay - went for 13 as Zimbabwe reached 53 in the powerplay.

Burl fights but India win easily

Kishan dropped an absolute dolly after the powerplay and Curran punished India by stroking two fours later in the over. But Bishnoi soon ended Curran's stay on 20 with his reverse-swat going wrong. Burl and Madhevere got together when the required rate had already soared past ten an over. Soon it crossed 12. They added 60 off 50 balls, but the chase was as good as done by then.