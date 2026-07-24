India find winning ways again but Zimbabwe still pose a threat

Big picture: India finally get the W

One will have to think hard to recall the last time an Indian victory over Zimbabwe felt this noteworthy . The bilateral series between the two teams nowadays have little riding on it, and in World Cup games, India go in as firm favourites. Yet their seven-wicket win in the first T20I in Harare brought them genuine relief.

India arrived in Zimbabwe carrying the baggage of series defeats against Ireland and England. Under their new captain Shreyas Iyer, the reigning T20 World Cup champions were on a seven-match winless streak. Restricting Zimbabwe to 125 for 7 and then chasing it down in 13.2 overs felt much needed. In years to come, it will look like an inconsequential result in an inconsequential series, but right now it got the monkey off their back. They will feel much more confident in the remaining two games, which will also be played in Harare.

For Zimbabwe, one defeat will not dent their confidence. They are playing their best cricket in years, and even Thursday's defeat had plenty of positives. Reaching 125 after being reduced to 32 for 4 was among them, and one of the players who made it possible was wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani . With Ben Curran making his T20I debut and opening the innings, Zimbabwe used Marumani as a finisher. Despite having never batted below No. 3 in his previous 70 T20Is, Marumani impressed with an unbeaten 27 off 20 balls from No. 7.

And if you exclude the wunderkind, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Zimbabwe bowlers conceded only 70 runs off 61 balls to India batters. However, to beat even this under-strength Indian side, they will need a much more rounded performance.

Form guide

Zimbabwe LLLWL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

India WLLLL

In the spotlight: Blessing Muzarabani vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Blessing Muzarabani. The 6ft 8in fast bowler extracted extra bounce from the Harare pitch and kept India's batters in check. He conceded just three runs in his first two overs and removed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma. The conditions during the first T20I seemed tailor-made for. The 6ft 8in fast bowler extracted extra bounce from the Harare pitch and kept India's batters in check. He conceded just three runs in his first two overs and removed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did what already makes him the one of the most exciting batters in world cricket. In Muzarabani's third over, he launched two fours and a six en route to an 18-ball fifty. At 15 years and 118 days, he became the youngest to score a fifty in men's international cricket. For a while, Muzarabani looked unhittable, if not unplayable. Thendid what already makes him the one of the most exciting batters in world cricket. In Muzarabani's third over, he launched two fours and a six en route to an 18-ball fifty. At 15 years and 118 days, he became the youngest to score a fifty in men's international cricket.

Get ready for two more rounds of Muzarabani vs Sooryavanshi in the next two days.

Team news: Shreyas the only right-hand bat in India's top seven

Zimbabwe went in with four seamers in the first T20I. If they want some variety, they could bring in left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza for Newman Nyamhuri. But with India's batting line-up packed with left-hand batters, that seems unlikely.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Ben Curran, 3 Dion Myers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 8 Brad Evans, 9 Newman Nyamhuri/Wellington Masakadza, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani

India are unlikely to change their winning combination, which means Shivam Dube will be their fifth bowler once again.

India (probable): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Mayank Yadav, 10 Prince Yadav, 11 Ashok Sharma

Pitch and conditions: Fun for the bowlers again

The pitch for the first T20I had plenty of help for fast bowlers, with the early moisture making it difficult to hit through the line. Expect similar conditions on Saturday as well. The weather should be clear, with the temperature hovering around 20°C.

Stats and trivia: Bennett eyes 2000 T20I runs