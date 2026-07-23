Sooryavanshi, Mayank help India end T20I losing streak

India 126 for 3 (Sooryavanshi 50, Kishan 35, Muzarabani 2-26) beat Zimbabwe 125 for 7 (Madhevere 39, Mayank 2-18, Prince 2-19) by seven wickets

India won their first T20I since lifting the T20 World Cup in March and their teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his first international half-century, off 18 balls, in a successful start to their short series against Zimbabwe

Sooryanvanshi was back at the scene of his 80-ball 175 in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup final and put on a dazzling display to make light work of a modest chase.

Against an inexperienced Indian attack, whose quicks other than Shivam Dube had only seven T20Is between them before this game, Zimbabwe could only muster 125 for 7. Their top order was blown away by Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav and they needed middle and lower contributions to give their bowlers something to work with. In the end, it wasn't that much as all India's bowlers maintained an economy rate of eight runs per over or less and Mayank and Prince gave away just 37 runs in their eight overs.

In front of a boisterous home crowd, India put on a show as Sooryavanshi broke the back of the chase in a blazing start. Sooryavanshi took on the Zimbabwean seamers and raced to 48 off 17 balls in the powerplay before getting to fifty off the next ball he faced. He did not bat to the end and it was up to Shreyas Iyer to finish things off. India won with 40 balls to spare to leave Zimbabwe, sporting retro jerseys in the same design as their 1992 ODI World Cup kit, with plenty of work to do ahead of the weekend. The next two matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday, in front of sell out crowds.

India strike straightaway

Brian Bennett made his name at the T20 World Cup earlier this year and scored a memorable 97 against India in Chennai but there was to be no repeat. He was dismissed first ball by beautiful Mayank delivery, that seamed away, squared him up and took the edge. India had to review to confirm the dismissal but saw the back of Bennett early. Mayank's next two deliveries were just as good, sent down at speeds of 149 and 146kph respectively and beat Dion Myers' bat successive times. Zimbabwe's first boundary came off an edge, off the penultimate ball of that over.

India kept pressure on Zimbabwe through the powerplay and made two more incisions. Prince had debutant Ben Curran caught at midwicket and it was only a matter of time before Mayank got Myers when he tried to pull a delivery that was not short enough and chipped it to mid-on. Zimbabwe were 26 for 3 after the first six overs.

Mayank Yadav picked up two wickets inside the powerplay • BCCI

Madhevere makes his best in two years

Zimbabwe were 32 for 4 in the eighth over when Wessley Madhevere came in to bat, with a job on his hands. He was given out lbw to Ravi Bishnoi, off the seventh ball he faced but reviewed and UltraEdge showed a thin spike. Then he bided his time while Ryan Burl took the attack to India and was dismissed for 26 trying to go big. Madhevere was on 14 off 21 balls in the 16th over when he finally upped the ante with back-to-back boundaries off Ashok Sharma.

Then, he cleared the front leg to send Bishnoi over long-on for six and was striking at more than 100. He batted to the final over, where he was run-out trying to push for a second but shared a crucial 58-run stand with Tadiwanashe Marumani, Zimbabwe's highest partnership in a lean innings. Madhevere finished on 39 off 34 balls - his best score in 16 innings, since his 43 against the same opposition at the same venue in July 2024.

Sooryavanshi scales the heights of Zimbabwe

At 15-years old, Sooryavanshi is bound to have a lot of new experiences and today's was facing some of the world's tallest. With India in pursuit of 126, he fronted up to Blessing Muzarabani, who immediately laid down the gauntlet. Muzarabani welcomed the teenager with a bouncer on leg stump but Sooryavanshi had the perfect response. He tried to ramp it over the wicket-keeper but did not connect. He got off the mark off Muzarabani so if there were any nerves, they were settled.

Then he had to face the even taller Richard Ngarava. Zimbabwe's Test and ODI captain started with a Test-match style delivery that teased the outside edge as it swung away. Pressure was soon reversed. Ngarava's next ball was wide and that was what Sooryavanshi needed to see. He moved inside the line of the next ball and hit Ngarava over backward square for six, then through extra cover for four and then off the back foot over long-off for six more.

Ngarava was replaced by Brad Evans, whose first two balls to Sooryavanshi cost 10 runs but he saved his best for Muzarabani. In the fifth over, Sooryavanshi played the shot of the innings when he sent Muzarabani over long-on for six, in-between two fours. Sooryavanshi raced to 48 off 17 balls in the first five overs and reached fifty off 18 balls shortly afterwards. There was no more fun for the young man though as he reached for a wide Ngarava ball immediately after reaching the milestone and was caught at deep third. India were 68 for 2 at that point, and needed only 58 more to win.

Kishan and Iyer finish it off