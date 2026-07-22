Zimbabwe look to expose vulnerable India searching for winning formula

Big picture: Shreyas Iyer looking for first win

India 's role in helping smaller cricket economies generate income via TV rights generally dominates chatter ahead of a Zimbabwe tour. But series defeats to Ireland and England have veered the discussion towards India's T20I failings and team combinations.

When they arrived in Zimbabwe two years ago, they were led by Shubman Gill. Now, T20Is are the only format Gill isn't part of. The captaincy mantle has been passed on from Suryakumar Yadav to Shreyas Iyer , who is winless as captain after seven games.

India's batting group for the Zimbabwe tour is largely the same as the one that played in Ireland and England - sans Sanju Samson - and they will want to return to winning ways. But Iyer will perhaps be the first to remind his team that Zimbabwe are no pushovers on current form.

Having made it to the Super Eight at the T20 World Cup earlier this year, Zimbabwe built on that success to beat Bangladesh in the one-off Test and the ODI series. While they faltered in the T20Is, there have been enough signs of some kind of rejuvenation to piggyback on ahead of next year's ODI World Cup that will return to Africa after 24 years.

As expected, there is plenty of chatter around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi . The Castle Corner faithful would have seen more than just a glimpse of him earlier this year, during the Under-19 World Cup. While his initiation in England was far from ideal, a low-key tour such as this, under VVS Laxman and his support staff, could be the tonic he needs to lift off.

There is also plenty of excitement around India's bristling young pace bowling group, all of whom are capable of delivering thunderbolts. Of them, Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma are particularly promising. This is a chance for them to put in a body of work to widen India's pace bowling stocks.

For the second straight year running, Zimbabwe have had a proper home season to speak of. And that has meant a lot more game time than they have been used to. Expectations in the wake of recent performances are at an all-time high. Sikandar Raza's men tripped up India once during the 2024 tour. Can they now expose a slightly vulnerable team searching for the right formula?

Form guide

Zimbabwe LLWLL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

India LLLLL

Tilak Varma struck a half-century in the fifth T20I against England • BCCI

In the spotlight

Tilak Varma struck a quick-fire half-century in the fifth T20I against England, but questions continue to be asked of his strike rate in the middle overs, particularly against spin. His average of 21.6 and strike rate of 108.54 against spin are the worst among Indian batters to have faced at least 100 balls in T20s this year. He is the vice-captain, and maybe insulated from some of the pressures of being left out, but he will want some runs to back that faith. struck a quick-fire half-century in the fifth T20I against England, but questions continue to be asked of his strike rate in the middle overs, particularly against spin. His average of 21.6 and strike rate of 108.54 against spin are the worst among Indian batters to have faced at least 100 balls in T20s this year. He is the vice-captain, and maybe insulated from some of the pressures of being left out, but he will want some runs to back that faith.

Wessly Madhevere is returning to the T20I set-up after more than a year in the wilderness. A strike rate of 114 across 74 innings doesn't necessarily inspire much confidence but he will be hoping to ride on some form from the ODIs and the one-off Test against Bangladesh. That he is a regular in the Zimbabwe A setup is an indication of the selectors' trust in him. Can he justify that? is returning to the T20I set-up after more than a year in the wilderness. A strike rate of 114 across 74 innings doesn't necessarily inspire much confidence but he will be hoping to ride on some form from the ODIs and the one-off Test against Bangladesh. That he is a regular in the Zimbabwe A setup is an indication of the selectors' trust in him. Can he justify that?

Team news: Shumba out of series

Batter Milton Shumba was ruled out of the series with a right hamstring injury and replaced in the squad by Innocent Kaia. Left-arm fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri , who missed the Bangladesh T20Is with a niggle, is set to return. Madhevere will tussle for a top-order spot with Dion Myers, while Wellington Masakadza could shore up the lower order. Tarawa Tsiga may have to wait for his opportunity.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanshe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Myers, 4 Wessly Madhevere, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Ryan Burl, 7 Brad Evans, 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Newman Nyamhuri, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani

Newman Nyamhuri is set to return from a niggle • ICC/Getty Images

Rinku Singh could slot back in at No. 6, while Harsh Dubey could take the second allrounder's spot. If Dubey plays, he will likely be the lone spin option, unless India leave out a fast bowler and use Shivam Dube as the third seamer. Three among Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma will likely start if India opt for a pace-heavy XI.

India (probable): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Harsh Dubey, 9 Prince Yadav, 10 Mayank Yadav, 11 Yash Thakur/Ashok Sharma

Pitch and conditions

Both captains expect the surface to have decent pace and carry. Wintry conditions in Harare could give fast bowlers a bit more of a say. In the recently concluded series, Bangladesh's 186 was the highest in the six innings played. Expect more high totals. The weather is expected to be clear and sunny.

Stats and trivia