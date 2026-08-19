Suthar ten-for seals big victory for India in Galle

India 462 (Padikkal 167, Rahul 82, Jayasuriya 4-109) and 193 (Pant 66, Asitha 4-31, Jayasuriya 3-43) beat Sri Lanka 284 (Dinusha 100, Dickwella 80, Suthar 4-76, Jadeja 3-57) and 206 (Dinusha 84, Dhananjaya 59, Suthar 6-55) by 165 runs

India displayed the required patience and persistence to seal a 165-run win against a resolute Sri Lanka middle order on a slow, new-ball pitch. Sonal Dinusha came to within 16 runs of a second hundred in the Test, Dhananjaya de Silva scored a half-century as well, and for long periods India looked content to keep a lid on the scoring so that they could do the job with the second new ball. Once he got Dinusha out in the 76th over, though, Manav Suthar ran through the rest to end up four wickets in 10 balls, a second five-for in two Tests, and the new ball unneeded.

It will be a welcome win for a young transitioning team that has lost two out of its last three series in spin-friendly conditions, that too at home. They did win the big toss, but had to contend with dodgy weather through the Test, which did play a part in some of the shots their middle-order batters played in the first innings.

The bowling, though, was excellent with the continuous rise of Suthar, enough threat from Ravndra Jadeja, handy contributions from the seamers who combined for a lot of control and five wickets in the match, and slow progress of Kuldeep Yadav hopefully towards better rhythm.

On the final day, needing six wickets to win, India stayed with pace at one end. Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja kept testing Dinusha and de Silva, who made their ways to half-centuries. The overnight pair saw off the first spells of these bowlers, but Jadeja came back after less than a half hour to get rid of de Silva. He went past the outside edge with one that turned big and then slowed the next ball down, drawing a top edge on the sweep.

Niroshan Dickwella played an unsettled innings, trying to reverse-sweep and sweep Kuldeep from well outside leg as he bowled around the wicket, looking for something from a new angle. Against Prasidh Krishna's short balls, he kept moving around the crease. Following some banter with Yashasvi Jaiswal , who was goading him to play the hook, Dickwella top-edged a cut, cramped by the line even after having backed away from the stumps.

Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha hung in for 15 overs, but one mistake from Dinusha opened the floodgates. Suthar had gone around the wicket, pitched one outside leg, and he just turned the ball straight into the hands of the only catching man, the leg gully. The extra bounce probably played a part.