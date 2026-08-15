SL vs Ind 1st Test LIVE - Who will take the early advantage?

Happy Independence Day to India. A day of freedom. From limited-overs cricket. A day to venture into the wast canvas of Test cricket. For the first time in nine years, India play one in Sri Lanka. Only two of those tourists are still active in Test cricket: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Sri Lanka themselves look a different team. Only Dinesh Chandimal and the comeback man Niroshan Dickwella remain. You would believe India start as the favourites but you can never count out the advantage of experience of having bowled and batted at home. How quickly can India make the little adjustments needed? Especially if they lose the toss and Sri Lanka manage to post a good total. Toss is in half hour. This is Live Report to go wiith out ball-by-ball commentary. Welcome.