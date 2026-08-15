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Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test at Galle, SL vs IND, Aug 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
5
IndiaIndia
944052
6
Sri LankaSri Lanka
411020
Recent Performance
Match centre 

9.10am ICYMI: This is India's 600th Test match. Here's their journey to 600 in numbers and in pictures.

Vicky: "Tell me about the equations for a IND vs. TBD wtc final next British summer.!" --- Statsguru Rajesh lays out the scenarios here

Sandy: "First things first, to all my fellow Indians all over the world: A very Happy Independence day."

R Ashwin's checklist for spin bowling in Sri Lanka
2:17

R Ashwin's checklist for spin bowling in Sri Lanka

9.03am Here's Andrew Fidel Fernando from Galle: Clear skies and bright sunshine in Galle this morning, though that's no guarantee it will be a rain-free day. Should be a prompt toss at this stage though.

Gill: We believe we can win in all conditions
1:58

Gill: We believe we can win in all conditions

9am Good morning and welcome to Cricinfo's coverage of the first Test between SL and India in Galle. Plenty has changed since India last played a Test match in Sri Lanka, including the landscape of the longest format as Sid Monga's preview points out. In terms of personnel, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are the only players in India's current squad to have played Test cricket in Sri Lanka before. India are a side in transition; Sri Lanka don't quite have a settled outlook about them either.

The hosts struggled to take 20 wickets in the West Indies recently and their batting line-up will be without Nissanka (wrist injury) and Kusal Mendis (hamstring). India will have to contend with the injury absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Reddy. It will be interesting to see how the teams line up and reacquaint themselves with Test cricket. I'm Deivarayan Muthu and I'll be joined by Shashwat Kumar to bring you ball-by-ball action. Stay locked in.

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Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
LD Chandimal
10 M874 Runs48.56 Avg50.9 SR
PHKD Mendis
10 M758 Runs47.38 Avg64.95 SR
Shubman Gill
9 M1076 Runs82.77 Avg65.56 SR
KL Rahul
10 M896 Runs52.71 Avg49.58 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
NGRP Jayasuriya
9 M46 Wkts3.17 Econ67.23 SR
AM Fernando
9 M25 Wkts3.23 Econ57.84 SR
Mohammed Siraj
10 M40 Wkts3.68 Econ44.47 SR
RA Jadeja
9 M25 Wkts3.2 Econ70.72 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
GroundGalle International Stadium
Series
India tour of Sri Lanka
ICC World Test Championship
Season2026
Match numberTest no. 2630
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days15,16,17,18,19 August 2026 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Australia
Rod Tucker
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
Match CoverageSee all
SL vs Ind 1st Test LIVE - Who will take the early advantage?

SL vs Ind 1st Test LIVE - Who will take the early advantage?

India and Sri Lanka meet in a vastly different Test landscape

India and Sri Lanka meet in a vastly different Test landscape

Gill: 'Extra time in preparation definitely helps'

Gill: 'Extra time in preparation definitely helps'

De Silva on Dickwella selection: In Galle, 'player with the best glovework plays'

De Silva on Dickwella selection: In Galle, 'player with the best glovework plays'