9am Good morning and welcome to Cricinfo's coverage of the first Test between SL and India in Galle. Plenty has changed since India last played a Test match in Sri Lanka, including the landscape of the longest format as Sid Monga's preview points out. In terms of personnel, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are the only players in India's current squad to have played Test cricket in Sri Lanka before. India are a side in transition; Sri Lanka don't quite have a settled outlook about them either.