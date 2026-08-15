9.10am ICYMI: This is India's 600th Test match. Here's their journey to 600 in numbers and in pictures.
Vicky: "Tell me about the equations for a IND vs. TBD wtc final next British summer.!" --- Statsguru Rajesh lays out the scenarios here
Sandy: "First things first, to all my fellow Indians all over the world: A very Happy Independence day."
9.03am Here's Andrew Fidel Fernando from Galle: Clear skies and bright sunshine in Galle this morning, though that's no guarantee it will be a rain-free day. Should be a prompt toss at this stage though.
9am Good morning and welcome to Cricinfo's coverage of the first Test between SL and India in Galle. Plenty has changed since India last played a Test match in Sri Lanka, including the landscape of the longest format as Sid Monga's preview points out. In terms of personnel, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are the only players in India's current squad to have played Test cricket in Sri Lanka before. India are a side in transition; Sri Lanka don't quite have a settled outlook about them either.
The hosts struggled to take 20 wickets in the West Indies recently and their batting line-up will be without Nissanka (wrist injury) and Kusal Mendis (hamstring). India will have to contend with the injury absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Reddy. It will be interesting to see how the teams line up and reacquaint themselves with Test cricket. I'm Deivarayan Muthu and I'll be joined by Shashwat Kumar to bring you ball-by-ball action. Stay locked in.