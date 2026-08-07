That's it from us today. Hope you all enjoyed our coverage. Come back tomorrow morning for what we hope to be another absorbing day of cricket. Until then, this is Srinidhi, signing off on behalf of other commentators and scorers. Have a nice evening, y'all! Stay hydrated.
5.20pm India managed to claim four wickets in the final session to pull things back and leave the hosts eight down for 363. SLCXI started the day positively with Nishan Fernando and Ravindu Rasantha scoring half-centuries. India grabbed three quick wickets post lunch but Sonal Dinusha's fifty took the team past 300. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar took two wickets each with Gurnoor Brar accounting for a wicket. An interesting first day of play in the warm-up game that saw spinners getting plenty of assistance.