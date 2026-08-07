5.20pm India managed to claim four wickets in the final session to pull things back and leave the hosts eight down for 363. SLCXI started the day positively with Nishan Fernando and Ravindu Rasantha scoring half-centuries. India grabbed three quick wickets post lunch but Sonal Dinusha's fifty took the team past 300. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar took two wickets each with Gurnoor Brar accounting for a wicket. An interesting first day of play in the warm-up game that saw spinners getting plenty of assistance.