Matches (17)
IRE vs AFG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (2)
Bangladesh in Australia (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
LPL (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
One-Day Cup (ENG) (8)
CPL (1)

SLC XI vs India, Tour Match at Colombo, SL vs IND, Aug 07 2026 - Live Cricket Score

StumpsStarts 4:30 AM
Tour Match, Colombo (NCC), August 07 - 09, 2026, India tour of Sri Lanka

Day 1 - SLC XI chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.03
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 41/2 (4.10)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Playing XI
Bet
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ov
Dilum Sudeera* rhb
150020.000 (0b)1 (5b)
Keshara Nuwantha rhb
9202045.008 (11b)9 (20b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ravindra Jadeja sla
1526424.266191-
Manav Suthar sla
1313322.535530-
Last Bat
Sonal Dinusha 52 (72b) 
 FOW
354/8 (87.4 Ov)
1
89th
8Runs
4
4
88th
2Runs
W
1
1
87th
1Run
1
86th
4Runs
4b
W
Match centre Comms :  Srinidhi Ramanujam •  Ground time: 18:39
Over90
1 run
SLCXI 363/8CRR: 4.03
K Nuwantha 9 (20b 2x4)DS Thilakaratne 1 (5b)
MJ Suthar13-1-33-2

That's it from us today. Hope you all enjoyed our coverage. Come back tomorrow morning for what we hope to be another absorbing day of cricket. Until then, this is Srinidhi, signing off on behalf of other commentators and scorers. Have a nice evening, y'all! Stay hydrated.

5.20pm India managed to claim four wickets in the final session to pull things back and leave the hosts eight down for 363. SLCXI started the day positively with Nishan Fernando and Ravindu Rasantha scoring half-centuries. India grabbed three quick wickets post lunch but Sonal Dinusha's fifty took the team past 300. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar took two wickets each with Gurnoor Brar accounting for a wicket. An interesting first day of play in the warm-up game that saw spinners getting plenty of assistance.

89.6
Suthar to Nuwantha, no run

fuller on the stumps, defended solidly. That's stumps

89.5
Suthar to Nuwantha, no run

seam up delivery, short and wide of off, left alone

89.4
Suthar to Nuwantha, no run

fuller on the stumps, comes forward to defend

89.3
1
Suthar to DS Thilakaratne, 1 run

slightly short and wide of off, pushes this towards point for a quick single

89.2
Suthar to DS Thilakaratne, no run
89.1
Suthar to DS Thilakaratne, no run

gently tapped to long on

Over89
8 runs
SLCXI 362/8CRR: 4.06
K Nuwantha 9 (17b 2x4)DS Thilakaratne 0 (2b)
RA Jadeja15-2-64-2
88.6
Jadeja to Nuwantha, no run

bowled full and on the stump, blocked

88.5
4
Jadeja to Nuwantha, FOUR runs

lovely timing! Looked elegant from Kesara. Tossed up delivery, he comes forward to put this away towards deep cover

88.4
Jadeja to Nuwantha, no run
88.3
Jadeja to Nuwantha, no run

quicker, fuller on the stumps, goes deep to block

88.2
4
Jadeja to Nuwantha, FOUR runs

fuller on the stumps, drilled to square leg

Dilum pulls away at the very last minute.

88.1
Jadeja to Nuwantha, no run

comes forward to defend

Change of ends for Jadeja

Over88
2 runs, 1 wicket
SLCXI 354/8CRR: 4.02
DS Thilakaratne 0 (2b)K Nuwantha 1 (11b)
MJ Suthar12-1-32-2
87.6
Suthar to DS Thilakaratne, no run

pushed back to the bowler

87.5
Suthar to DS Thilakaratne, no run

sharp turn! full and wide of off, spun in towards Dilum, the new batter, who kept it away. Surprised but he reacted well

87.4
W
Suthar to Dinusha, OUT

big shout and the finger goes up! Skipper has to depart. Full delivery on the stumps, stays low as Sonal goes for yet another sweep and misses it, the ball brushes his back leg and rolls away. Looked plumb. Good innings comes to an end

Sonal Dinusha lbw b Suthar 52 (72b 5x4 1x6) SR: 72.22
87.3
1
Suthar to Nuwantha, 1 run

fuller on the stumps, flicked away to long on

87.2
Suthar to Nuwantha, no run

fuller on the stumps, blocked from the crease

87.1
1
Suthar to Dinusha, 1 run

fuller on middle and leg, swept away to leg side

Suthar comes back to replace Jadeja

Over87
1 run
SLCXI 352/7CRR: 4.04
K Nuwantha 0 (9b)GS Dinusha 51 (70b 5x4 1x6)
Gurnoor Brar12-1-49-1
86.6
Gurnoor to Nuwantha, no run

goes short this time, Nuwantha ducks

86.5
Gurnoor to Nuwantha, no run

beauty! Good length delivery, took off after pitching and beats the batter as he tries to block from the crease

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
GroundNondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
TossSri Lanka Cricket XI, elected to bat first
Series
India tour of Sri Lanka
Season2026
Players per sideSri Lanka Cricket XI 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); India 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days7,8,9 August 2026 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Asanka Nanayakkara
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Shantha Fonseka
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy
Match CoverageSee all
SLC XI frustrate India seamers on opening day of tour game

SLC XI frustrate India seamers on opening day of tour game

Rahul leads Indians in tour game with Gill out injured

Rahul leads Indians in tour game with Gill out injured