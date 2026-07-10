England chase 4-0 as India look to halt historic slump

Big picture: India seek more than a consolation

India 's T20I tour of Ireland and the UK was supposed to be about one big first: the international debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Instead, they have been racking up firsts of the unwanted variety. First-ever defeat to Ireland. First time losing five consecutive T20Is. First defeat to England in a multi-match bilateral T20I series. Heaviest defeat in the format. Heaviest series loss (even if they win the final game).

In bilateral series, India had only ever lost three games once before - a 3-2 reverse away to West Indies in 2023 . They have certainly never been whitewashed in series of three games or more; so unless they can stop the rot down in Southampton and prevent 4-0, that will be another couple of firsts to add to the list.

In addition to all of the above, victory for England in the fifth T20I would see them swipe India's No.1 ICC ranking. Which won't count for much, given India have won the last two men's T20 World Cups - but would be another little boost for the burgeoning captain-coach duo of Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum, who might soon be working together in the red-ball format, too. England have now won 19 out of 22 games since the start of last summer and are playing T20 cricket as well as they ever have.

There is, of course, never a good time to lose in international cricket - especially when you are trying to transition from a champion team, as is the case with India. The only way to kick the habit is with a win.

Form guide

India LLLLL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

England WWWLW

In the spotlight: Jos Buttler and Shreyas Iyer

Another failure in Bristol extended Jos Buttler's run to 18 innings without reaching 40 in T20Is. During that time, he has averaged 15.16 at a strike rate of 131.88 - both well below his career average. His opening partnership with Phil Salt has historically been a strength for England but only one of them is contributing right now.

Prince Yadav knocked over Jos Buttler with his first ball • Getty Images

When he arrived in Belfast for the start of this tour, Shreyas Iyer surely had high hopes. Six completed games later, his only success has come at the toss (of which he has won all six). At least he had shown some form with the bat, though an unbeaten 80 from 48 in the last game just highlighted the lack of support from his team.

Team news: Shedge in contention?

Brook suggested England would "stick to their guns" when asked about potential rotation. Rehan Ahmed was picked for his extra batting on a smaller ground in Bristol - but neither he nor Liam Dawson has bowled a ball or faced one in the last two games regardless.

England: (probable) 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Harry Brook (capt), 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Tom Banton, 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Josh Tongue

India could bring in Suryansh Shedge for Dube to break up the run of left-handers and give him another look. They will be without Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, who both suffered tour-ending injuries in Nottingham.

India: (probable) 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Shivam Dube/Suryansh Shedge, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Prince Yadav, 11 Prasidh Krishna

Pitch and conditions: Big boundaries and good memories for India

The Utilita Bowl is among the biggest playing surfaces in England, and typically has even boundary dimensions around the ground. India won their only previous T20I there comfortably four years ago. The average first-innings score across Hampshire's six home Blast games this season is 174, with totals of 173, 190 and 200 successfully defended.

Stats and trivia

Dawson's omission in Bristol ended his run of 24 consecutive T20I appearances dating back to last June.

Adil Rashid will become only the sixth player to reach 150 men's T20I caps if he plays on Saturday. Jos Buttler is set to win his 160th T20I cap, pulling clear of George Dockrell and Rohit Sharma as the second most-capped player in the format behind Paul Stirling (163).

Phil Salt faced a first-over maiden in only one of his first 341 T20 appearances, against Sam Curran at Hove in 2018; thanks to Arshdeep Singh, he has now done so in back-to-back games.

Quotes

"We're playing some exceptional cricket. We probably didn't expect to be going into Southampton 3-0 up, but we've played some really good cricket."

Harry Brook says England's dominance has taken even him by surprise