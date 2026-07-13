Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah arrive to help India face England
England will welcome Root back at one of their fortresses, Edgbaston
Big Picture: India hit by the travel blues
Now the focus shifts to ODIs, a format that's been a mixed bag for India in recent times. Since July 2024, they have lost three of their six bilateral ODI series - away to Sri Lanka and Australia, and at home to New Zealand. But this one carries greater significance than any of those. With the ODI World Cup in South Africa just 15 months away, India have little time left to address their recurring concerns about away performances.
Unlike the T20I side, India have some big names in this format. Virat Kohli returns to the side, Jasprit Bumrah is back to spearhead the attack, while Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill all make for a solid-looking XI. But even then there are questions. How quickly can the returning players shake off their rust? How will the bowling attack shape up without Mohammed Siraj, especially with Arshdeep Singh searching for rhythm? In Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy's absence, what balance will India find?
England emerged from a turbulent time in Tests to find renewed confidence in the T20Is. Harry Brook's side reaffirmed its aggressive white-ball identity, with the batting setting the tone and Jofra Archer leading a pace attack that consistently unsettled India's line-up. Yet, for all the confidence they will carry into this series, England will have their recent form in mind. Since 2024, they have lost five of their seven bilateral ODI series and endured a winless Champions Trophy campaign last year.
The challenge now is to carry the momentum from the T20I win and settle on a combination as they head towards the World Cup. There is plenty of firepower in both departments, with Joe Root remaining the glue in that batting line-up and Adil Rashid continuing to be the fulcrum of the spin department.
Edgbaston has been something of a fortress for England in ODIs, with seven consecutive wins stretching back to 2015. If Archer & Co can replicate the early breakthroughs they produced in the T20Is, England will fancy extending this dominance. India, who have gained reinforcements, will hope their returning stars can put up a better fight not just in the opening game, but the series itself.
Form Guide
England: LLLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)
India: LLWWW
India: LLWWW
In the spotlight: Root, Rohit and Kohli
Root remains England's anchor in this format. Since the start of 2024, he has been their leading run-scorer in ODIs, with 1055 at an average of 65.93, underlining his importance to the side. His last ODI series offered a reminder of his class. In a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka, Root was the standout batter, scoring 247 runs across three matches, including a century in the decider. Root's ability to counter both pace and spin could prove crucial, particularly if England find themselves in early trouble.
Rohit and Kohli playing together adds another layer of intrigue to the series, with this potentially being their final appearance in England. Rohit, in particular, has a remarkable record there, with seven ODI centuries and an average of 64.9, with that number rising to an extraordinary 89.4 at Edgbaston. While he did not look his fluent best during the ODI series against Afghanistan, he still finished quite strongly, scoring 48 and 79 in the final two matches. Kohli arrives with momentum behind him despite missing the Afghanistan series. He has been in outstanding ODI form, registering six fifty-plus scores in his last seven innings, and is coming off a superb IPL campaign, where he scored 675 runs in 16 matches.
Team news - Bethell to open
Josh Tongue, who impressed in the T20Is against India, will make his ODI debut. Jacob Bethell is set to open with Ben Duckett, who will have a fifth different opening partner in the format since the start of 2025.
England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Jacob Bethell, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Liam Dawson, 10 Josh Tongue, 11 Adil Rashid
With Harshit Rana out injured, India are likely to go in with Prasidh Krishna or Gurnoor Brar in the XI. In Hardik's absence, the allrounder's spot will be a toss-up between Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar.
India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wk), 7 Shivam Dube/Washington Sundar, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Prasidh Krishna/Gurnoor Brar
Pitch and conditions: Batter up
Edgbaston has generally offered enough assistance with the new ball before flattening out into a good batting surface, making the first ten overs crucial. The forecast is for a warm day with no interruptions.
Stats and trivia: Bumrah's first ODI since the 2023 World Cup
- India have defeated England in each of their last five men's ODIs, their joint-longest winning streak against them.
- India are currently on a seven-match winless streak across the Ireland and England T20I series. The previous instance of them going winless for eight (or more) matches across formats was back in 2014-15 on the tour of Australia.
- Bumrah will play his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, after 968 days, during which India played 26 ODIs.
Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at Cricinfo