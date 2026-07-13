Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah arrive to help India face England

Edgbaston has been something of a fortress for England in ODIs, with seven consecutive wins stretching back to 2015. If Archer & Co can replicate the early breakthroughs they produced in the T20Is, England will fancy extending this dominance. India, who have gained reinforcements, will hope their returning stars can put up a better fight not just in the opening game, but the series itself.

Rohit and Kohli playing together adds another layer of intrigue to the series, with this potentially being their final appearance in England. Rohit, in particular, has a remarkable record there, with seven ODI centuries and an average of 64.9, with that number rising to an extraordinary 89.4 at Edgbaston. While he did not look his fluent best during the ODI series against Afghanistan, he still finished quite strongly, scoring 48 and 79 in the final two matches. Kohli arrives with momentum behind him despite missing the Afghanistan series. He has been in outstanding ODI form, registering six fifty-plus scores in his last seven innings, and is coming off a superb IPL campaign, where he scored 675 runs in 16 matches.