Canada vs U.A.E., 125th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Aug 11 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
CAN Win & Bat
UAE Win & Bat
CAN Win & Bowl
UAE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
CAN
8 M•233 Runs•33.29 Avg•89.27 SR
CAN
7 M•211 Runs•35.17 Avg•68.06 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
CAN
10 M•12 Wkts•4.72 Econ•38.58 SR
CAN
4 M•6 Wkts•5.38 Econ•29 SR
Squad
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
GroundForthill, Dundee
Season2026
Match numberODI no. 5003
Match days11 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News