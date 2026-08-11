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Canada vs U.A.E., 125th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Aug 11 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
125th Match, Dundee, August 11, 2026, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Canada FlagCanada
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Today, 10:00 AM
46m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
CAN Win & Bat
UAE Win & Bat
CAN Win & Bowl
UAE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
6
CanadaCanada
301015525-0.201
8
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
27718216-0.990
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
YS Samra
8 M233 Runs33.29 Avg89.27 SR
H Thaker
7 M211 Runs35.17 Avg68.06 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
Kaleem Sana
10 M12 Wkts4.72 Econ38.58 SR
Shivam Sharma
4 M6 Wkts5.38 Econ29 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
CAN
UAE
Navneet Dhaliwal (c)
Middle order Batter
Anop Santosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mansab Gill 
Allrounder
Dilon Heyliger 
Bowler
Ajayveer Hundal 
Allrounder
Jaskaran Singh 
Bowler
Kaleem Sana 
Bowler
Nicholas Kirton 
Batting Allrounder
Jatinderpal Matharu 
Bowler
Shreyas Movva 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Pargat Singh 
Allrounder
Parveen Kumar 
Allrounder
Saad Bin Zafar 
Allrounder
Yuvraj Samra 
Opening Batter
Shivam Sharma 
Allrounder
Harsh Thaker 
Allrounder
Match details
GroundForthill, Dundee
Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Season2026
Match numberODI no. 5003
Match days11 August 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Scotland
David McLean
Scotland
Ryan Milne
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
Match Referee
Ireland
Graham McCrea
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