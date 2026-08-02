Pretorius the all-round star as Amazon Warriors defend 85 for back-to-back GSL titles

The contest also went into the record books for the lowest match aggregate in a T20 franchise league final. Six other tournament finals have had lower match aggregates, but those were either international tournaments or domestic - club/state/district - tournaments.

It came down to the last wicket, with 14 to get from 14 balls, and then the run out, which sealed the game, and two GSL titles in three seasons for Amazon Warriors. Pretorius was the undisputed choice for Player of the Match.