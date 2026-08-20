Crawley makes 81 on return to first-class cricket

Kent 299 for 6 (Northeast 87, Crawley 81, Roland-Jones 3-70) vs Middlesex

Zak Crawley marked his return to first-class cricket with his first half-century of the County Championship season, making 81 as Kent reached 299 for 6 on a rain-shortened opening day against Middlesex at Merchant Taylors' Scgool.

Dropped by England's Test team after the Ashes, Crawley took a short break from red-ball cricket in June after a wretched run of form in the Championship, managing just 226 runs at 20.54 across his first 12 innings of the summer.

But after captaining Sunrisers Leeds in the Hundred, Crawley returned to open the batting against Middlesex and made 81, adding 142 for the second wicket with Sam Northeast , who top-scored with 87.

Middlesex, fresh from their Metro Bank One-Day Cup heroics on Sunday, fought back after that stand, former skipper Toby Roland-Jones leading the hunt with 3 for 70, while Tom Helm took 2 for 57.

Northeast came to join Crawley in the 10th over of the day following the fall of Ben Compton lbw to Helm for 13, and he survived an early shout for a catch behind from the same bowler. So confident were Middlesex they'd got their man they didn't initially appeal, but the umpire remained unmoved.

Crawley was the aggressor in their stand, but largely exhibited uncharacteristic patience, resisting the temptation to throw hands at balls outside off stump. When those loose balls came, they were punished: an imperious straight drive off Roland-Jones and a savage pull shot off Helm were the pick of the eight fours that took him to his half-century in the shadows of lunch.

Sam Northeast sets off for a run • Getty Images

Upon the resumption Crawley scored more quickly, feeding on some friendly offerings from the errant Eathan Bosch. However, with a century beckoning, old habits resurfaced as, feet rooted, he drove at a wide one from Ryan Higgins and was caught at slip, a wicket for the allrounder on his return to action after two months out with a wrist injury.

For a while, Middlesex's bowlers held sway, with Roland-Jones bowling a beautiful spell from the Lake End and Helm and Higgins also proving menacing. Tawanda Muyeye never looking set before edging Roland-Jones to Sam Robson at slip and skipper Bell-Drummond all at sea from the off before giving the veteran seamer his second scalp courtesy of a catch by wicketkeeper Joe Cracknell.

Northeast, with scores of 335 and 122 in the last two seasons against Middlesex while with Glamorgan, showed great resilience after his early scare. Less flamboyant than Crawley, he found the gaps and ran hard, while his fifth boundary square of the wicket would carry him to a deserved 50. That shot was bettered by a drive off Bosch which screamed past the stumps at the bowlers end.

Rain during tea delayed proceedings and maybe that disturbed Northeast's concentration, as he fell lbw to Roland-Jones shortly after the restart. Helm then castled Chris Benjamin to cut short his innings on 27 and Ekansh Singh was dropped at gully by Higgins before rain drove the players off for a second time.