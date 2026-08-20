Walkden claims maiden wicket on truncated day

Northamptonshire 56 for 2 (Procter 26*) vs Lancashire

Northamptonshire proceeded carefully to 56 for two after 18 overs on a badly rain-affected first day of their Rothesay County Championship match against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford.

Overnight rain and further showers prevented play starting until 3.30 at Manchester and then curtailed a projected 48-over session 77 minutes later, one ball after Ben Walkden had taken his maiden first-class wicket on his Lancashire debut.

However, Northamptonshire might be content with the modest progress they have made after being asked to bat in bowler-friendly conditions more akin to April than August. When play was abandoned at 5.30, the former Lancashire all-rounder - and visiting skipper - Luke Procter was 26 not out.

For the most part, Lancashire's new-ball bowlers wasted the opportunity presented to them when stand-in skipper Josh Bohannon won the toss. The normally reliable Tom Bailey bowled five overs for 26 runs and Mitch Stanley was primarily responsible for the ten byes conceded in his six overs. The accuracy of the 44-year-old James Anderson, who was prevented playing in this game by a calf injury, was missed.

George Balderson made the first breakthrough in his opening over when he trapped Ricardo Vasconcelos leg-before for 13 to leave Northamptonshire on 41 for one. But the highlight of the day came nearly seven overs later when Newton-le-Willows all-rounder Walkden took his maiden first-class wicket, Bohannon diving high to his right at mid-off to intercept Calvin Harrison's off drive.

Harrison's departure for a single left the visitors on 56 for two and a combination of bad light and rain forced the players from the field one ball later. Walkden ended his opening day as a first-class cricketer with figures of 3-2-8-1.

Promotion-chasing Northamptonshire began the match in third place, just two points behind Kent and with every opportunity of securing a return to Division One in 2027. Lancashire, meanwhile, are looking for their first Championship victory since April 20th.

There was one piece of good news for home supporters yesterday when Marcus Harris was formally awarded his Lancashire cap by Board member, Mike Watkinson, in front of the pavilion. The Australian batsman has scored 1562 runs for the county in 15 matches, a fine record that includes five hundreds and eight fifties. Harris is contracted to Lancashire until the end of next season.