Gloucs vs Worcs, 36th Match at Cheltenham, County DIV2, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
GLO Win & Bat
WOR Win & Bat
GLO Win & Bowl
WOR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
GLO
10 M•644 Runs•37.88 Avg•48.38 SR
GLO
10 M•609 Runs•35.82 Avg•52.77 SR
WOR
10 M•598 Runs•33.22 Avg•55.99 SR
WOR
10 M•567 Runs•35.44 Avg•46.74 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
GLO
8 M•24 Wkts•2.82 Econ•68.16 SR
10 M•21 Wkts•2.86 Econ•69.95 SR
WOR
10 M•35 Wkts•3.37 Econ•49.11 SR
WOR
9 M•20 Wkts•3.04 Econ•52.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News