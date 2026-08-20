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Gloucs vs Worcs, 36th Match at Cheltenham, County DIV2, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
36th Match, Cheltenham, August 20 - 23, 2026, County Championship Division Two
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Today, 10:00 AM
1h:1m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
GLO Win & Bat
WOR Win & Bat
GLO Win & Bowl
WOR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
6
WorcestershireWorcestershire
833095
8
GloucestershireGloucestershire
817038
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
MAH Hammond
10 M644 Runs37.88 Avg48.38 SR
JR Bracey
10 M609 Runs35.82 Avg52.77 SR
DH Lategan
10 M598 Runs33.22 Avg55.99 SR
GH Roderick
10 M567 Runs35.44 Avg46.74 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
WSA Williams
8 M24 Wkts2.82 Econ68.16 SR
GL van Buuren
10 M21 Wkts2.86 Econ69.95 SR
TAI Taylor
10 M35 Wkts3.37 Econ49.11 SR
MJ Waite
9 M20 Wkts3.04 Econ52.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GLO
WOR
Cameron Bancroft (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Daaryoush Ahmed 
-
Gabe Bell 
Bowler
Tommy Boorman 
Middle order Batter
James Bracey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Henry Brookes 
Bowler
Ben Charlesworth 
Batting Allrounder
Luke Charlesworth 
-
Kristian Clarke 
Bowler
Miles Hammond 
Top order Batter
Ed Middleton 
Allrounder
Craig Miles 
Bowler
Joe Phillips 
-
Oliver Price 
Batting Allrounder
Matt Taylor 
Bowler
Jack Taylor 
Middle order Batter
Graeme van Buuren 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Williams 
Bowler
Match details
GroundCollege Ground, Cheltenham
Series
County Championship Division Two
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
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