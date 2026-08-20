Derbyshire vs Durham, 34th Match at Derby, County DIV2, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
DER Win & Bat
DUR Win & Bat
DER Win & Bowl
DUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
DER
10 M•728 Runs•52 Avg•57.23 SR
DER
8 M•619 Runs•61.9 Avg•67.06 SR
DUR
10 M•973 Runs•81.08 Avg•70.5 SR
DUR
8 M•726 Runs•72.6 Avg•70.34 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
DER
10 M•46 Wkts•2.8 Econ•45.95 SR
DER
5 M•22 Wkts•3.26 Econ•45.4 SR
DUR
10 M•48 Wkts•2.51 Econ•44.2 SR
DUR
9 M•44 Wkts•3.06 Econ•45.29 SR
Squad
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
GroundCounty Ground, Derby
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News