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Derbyshire vs Durham, 34th Match at Derby, County DIV2, Aug 20 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
34th Match, Derby, August 20 - 23, 2026, County Championship Division Two
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Durham FlagDurham
Today, 10:00 AM
1h:1m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
DER Win & Bat
DUR Win & Bat
DER Win & Bowl
DUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
1
DurhamDurham
8500149
5
DerbyshireDerbyshire
834099
Recent Performance
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
LM Reece
10 M728 Runs52 Avg57.23 SR
WL Madsen
8 M619 Runs61.9 Avg67.06 SR
DG Bedingham
10 M973 Runs81.08 Avg70.5 SR
EN Gay
8 M726 Runs72.6 Avg70.34 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
BW Aitchison
10 M46 Wkts2.8 Econ45.95 SR
ROL Haydon
5 M22 Wkts3.26 Econ45.4 SR
BA Raine
10 M48 Wkts2.51 Econ44.2 SR
MJ Potts
9 M44 Wkts3.06 Econ45.29 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
GroundCounty Ground, Derby
Series
County Championship Division Two
Season2026
Match days20,21,22,23 August 2026 - day (4-day match)
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