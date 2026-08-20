Haines, Booth share honours with Edgbaston wildlife on truncated day

Sussex 99 for 3 (Haines 49, Booth 2-5) vs Warwickshire

Title-chasers Warwickshire and Sussex fought out a fascinating passage of play on a heavily weather-affected opening day of their Rothesay County Championship match at Edgbaston.

Sussex, put in, were 99 for 3 from 30.3 overs when rain returned to wipe out the last session. They negotiated the new ball for the loss of only one wicket as second-wicket pair Tom Haines (49) and Tom Clark (30) added 69, but Michael Booth then removed both in his first 13 balls to even the contest right up.

With the weather set fair for the next three days, a compelling contest is in prospect with both sides knowing that victory would propel them among the front-runners of the title race.

There was early drama when a pigeon, having flown into the reception area of the Wyatt Stand, was skilfully and compassionately returned to freedom by a member of the Edgbaston maintenance team. The liberated bird watched appreciatively as, Warwickshire having chosen to bowl with moisture in the air, Chris Woakes struck with his tenth delivery. Daniel Hughes sliced a drive and Ed Barnard took a stinging catch at gully to supply the allrounder's 379th first-class wicket for the Bears.

Woakes bowled skilfully and was unlucky not to add further early wickets in a morning session which included a visit from a glorious skein of geese which flew low across the ground before heading in the direction of Harborne. Haines, in particular, enjoyed some good fortune but Sussex survived without further loss to reach lunch at 50 for 1.

Batting conditions eased for a while in the afternoon when the sun came out and Haines found his timing to collect nine fours. Haines and Clark were moving Sussex into control until Booth's arrival in the attack coincided with the return of cloud cover. From his second ball, Haines was caught at second slip by Rob Yates. His 13th won an lbw decision against a well-forward Clark.